Amazon to begin UK, Italy drone deliveries in late 2024

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) on Wednesday announced plans to begin package deliveries by using drones in the UK, Italy and a third location in the United States.

Amazon customers will have an option available to have their packages delivered by a drone from late 2024 onward.

Drone deliveries will be integrated into the company’s existing fulfillment network and will be deployed from same-day delivery sites, it said.

At present, Amazon’s Prime Air drone based service is available in two locations in California and Texas, where it was introduced in 2022.

The shares of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) closed 2.54% ($3.34) lower at $128.13 on Nasdaq on Wednesday, as they extended the loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $1.322 trillion.

The shares of Amazon.com Inc went down 49.62% in 2022, compared with a 19.44% loss for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The e-commerce giant’s shares have risen 52.53% so far this year.