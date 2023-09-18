ImmunoGen appoints new Chief Financial Officer

ImmunoGen Inc, a leading firm in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer treatment, said on Monday that it had appointed Lauren White as its next Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

White brings more than 20 years of international experience in corporate finance, strategic partnering, accounting and investor relations.

White comes to ImmunoGen from C4 Therapeutics, where she was Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Principal Accounting Officer.

Before that, she was in roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis, most recently serving as Vice President and Global Head of Financial Planning and Analysis for the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research.

“We are excited to have Lauren join our team and believe that her expertise in financial planning and strategy, operations, and investor relations will be invaluable as we evolve as a fully-integrated oncology company,” Mark Enyedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of ImmunoGen Inc, said in a press release.

“We have made significant progress in the business this year with the successful launch of ELAHERE, the positive MIRASOL results intended to support ELAHERE’s expansion into Europe as well as full approval in the US, and the progression of our novel pipeline of ADCs. We are confident that the breadth and depth of Lauren’s experience driving growth and managing complex financial systems on a global scale while ensuring disciplined allocation of capital will enhance and accelerate execution against our strategic priorities,” the CEO added.