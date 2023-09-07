Foremost Lithium appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Hard-rock lithium exploration company Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd said on Thursday that it had appointed Bal Bhullar as its next Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective September 7th.

Bhullar is to succeed Cyrus Driver, who is parting ways with the firm in pursuit of other interests.

Bal Bhullar has over 25 years of experience in senior financial roles and risk management experience as an executive or board director in both public and private companies.

Most recently, Bhullar was Chief Financial Officer and executive board member at ElectraMeccanica.

Bhullar is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Certified General Accountant and holds a CRM designation from Simon Fraser University and a diploma in Financial Management from British Columbia Institute of Technology.

“We are delighted to welcome Bal to our executive leadership team as CFO and look forward to her contributions to accelerating our growth,” Jason Barnard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foremost Lithium, said in a press release.

“Her entrepreneurial spirit, outstanding work ethic, and vast networks are assets that will undoubtedly have an immediate and substantial impact on our Company. We anticipate her accomplished background in finance and capital markets will help generate long-term shareholder value as we execute to become a key contributor to the North American EV revolution,” the CEO added.