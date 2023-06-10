Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Commodities News   »   Chevron Commits $500 Million Investment in Argentina

Chevron Commits $500 Million Investment in Argentina

June 10, 2023 8:30 am
Chevron Argentina
Chevron Argentina

Key moments

*Chevron, a U.S.-based oil company, plans to invest over $500 million in the Trapial block within the Vaca Muerta shale basin in Argentina’s western Neuquen province.
*The investment announcement followed a meeting between Economy Minister Sergio Massa and Chevron officials.
*The Trapial block covers an area of 109 square miles (283 square kilometers).
*The Vaca Muerta shale formation is the fourth-largest shale oil reserve and second-largest shale gas reserve in the globe.

According to the Argentine Economy Ministry, Chevron will invest more than $500 million to develop the Trapial block in the Vaca Muerta shale basin in the western Neuquen province. The investment decision was taken following a meeting between Economy Minister Sergio Massa and Chevron representatives. The spending strategy is expected to begin before July.

Officials from Neuquen granted Chevron a concession for shale production in the region a year ago. Initially, the company planned to invest around $80 million in the first phase. Chevron will now increase its investment in the 283-square-kilometer (109-square-mile) Trapial tract.

The Vaca Muerta shale formation is the fourth-largest shale oil reserve and the second-largest shale gas reserve in the world. It is a significant source of both domestic energy and exports, establishing the South American country as a prominent player in the global energy market.

Author: Sandra has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News