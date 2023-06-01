Jacobs, Palantir announce partnership expansion

Jacobs and Palantir Technologies Inc said on Wednesday that they had expanded their partnership with a focus on leveraging Palantir’s AI capabilities in order to commercialize new AI solutions that encompass critical infrastructure, advanced facilities, supply chain management among others.

“While we have understood the power and promise of AI for years, we saw clear challenges with secure deployment,” Jacobs’ Chief Executive Officer Bob Pragada said in a press release.

“With Jacobs’ continued focus on data solutions, combined with our deep domain knowledge, we’re enabling AI to create value for our clients. Our expanded partnership with Palantir is a key differentiator in bringing built-in transparency, guardrails and security solutions for our clients on a time horizon measured in weeks, not years,” the CEO added.

As Jacobs builds on its use of domain-specific algorithms with Foundry in its water sector, the company is now incorporating Palantir AIP to unlock unprecedented speed, higher efficiency and more informed decision-making for clientele.

“We are already deploying AI to optimize the entire water life cycle, from day-to-day management to long-term planning and design, and now we’re diving deeper across new sectors,” Jacobs’ EVP & President, Divergent Solutions Shannon Miller commented.