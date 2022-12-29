Honda announces recall of 200,000 China-made hybrid vehicles

Honda Motor Co Ltd intends to recall a bit over 200,000 China-produced hybrid vehicles after reports of issues with brake pedal sensors in some models.

The recall will cover 105,608 hybrid vehicles produced between October 8th 2018 and September 7th 2020 by Honda’s joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co as well as 95,081 vehicles produced between August 27th 2018 and August 6th 2020 by the auto maker’s manufacturing partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.

The reported issue is associated with lubricating oil introduced into brake pedal sensors during the production process, which could affect the sensors over time.

The recall will be initiated from March 31st 2023.

The shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267) closed 0.23% (JPY 7.0) higher at JPY 3,034.0 in Tokyo on Thursday, with the auto maker’s total market cap now standing at JPY 5.50 trillion.

The shares of Honda Motor Co have retreated 6.07% so far this year, compared with a 9.37% loss for the benchmark index, Nikkei 225 (N225).

In New York, the shares of the Japanese auto maker closed 2.49% ($0.57) lower at $22.35 on Wednesday, while extending the loss from the previous trading session.