ExteNet Systems, T-Mobile announce partnership expansion

ExteNet Systems, a leading privately held owner of LTE/5G wireless and fiber neutral-host communications infrastructure, and T-Mobile on Tuesday announced an exclusive agreement, under which ExteNet will deploy digital wireless infrastructure in large sports, entertainment, hospitality and transportation venues.

This agreement expands ExteNet’s existing partnership with T-Mobile as a primary wireless carrier in its contracted venues and is expected to deliver top-class wireless communications in commercial sites.

Under the terms of the deal, ExteNet will deploy, own and operate the digital wireless infrastructure for large venues and every venue contract will couple ExteNet’s infrastructure deployment with T-Mobile, as the first committed carrier.

ExteNet will also rationalize T-Mobile’s small cell framework and upgrade existing infrastructure, while offering a cost-effective solution to deliver streamlined, faster and more efficient 5G wireless networks.

As part of the expanded agreement, which took effect on October 1st, T-Mobile will become the first carrier to join the new wireless network that ExteNet is deploying in every MGM Resorts property across the country.

“We are thrilled to continue building our relationship with T-Mobile to bring high-quality and cost-effective infrastructure operations to our clients and venue partners,” Rich Coyle, ExteNet Systems’ Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“This collaboration enables a turnkey, win-win road map for T-Mobile’s consumer and business clients alike as we bring a revolutionary Un-carrier approach to venue contracting,” the CEO added.