Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   Shell Brasil awards well decommissioning contract to Helix Energy Solutions

Shell Brasil awards well decommissioning contract to Helix Energy Solutions

November 2, 2022 11:49 am

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc said earlier this week it had been awarded a deepwater well decommissioning contract by Shell Brasil Petroleo Ltda.

The project, which is located offshore Brazil in the Campos Basin, is expected to begin operations in early 2024 for a minimum firm period of 12 months, plus client options to extend, the company said.

The scope of work includes plug and abandonment services on subsea wells located in the Bijupira and Salema fields, Helix said.

Under the contract, Helix is to provide the riser-based well intervention vessel Q7000, a 10k Intervention Riser System as well as remotely operated vehicles.

“We are pleased that Helix has been awarded this major well decommissioning contract. This is another step forward in the execution of our strategic objectives which includes contributing to the energy transition by providing best-in-class and global leading decommissioning services. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Shell,” Scotty Sparks, Helix’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said in a press release.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News