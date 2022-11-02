Shell Brasil awards well decommissioning contract to Helix Energy Solutions

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc said earlier this week it had been awarded a deepwater well decommissioning contract by Shell Brasil Petroleo Ltda.

The project, which is located offshore Brazil in the Campos Basin, is expected to begin operations in early 2024 for a minimum firm period of 12 months, plus client options to extend, the company said.

The scope of work includes plug and abandonment services on subsea wells located in the Bijupira and Salema fields, Helix said.

Under the contract, Helix is to provide the riser-based well intervention vessel Q7000, a 10k Intervention Riser System as well as remotely operated vehicles.

“We are pleased that Helix has been awarded this major well decommissioning contract. This is another step forward in the execution of our strategic objectives which includes contributing to the energy transition by providing best-in-class and global leading decommissioning services. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Shell,” Scotty Sparks, Helix’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said in a press release.