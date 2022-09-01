Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

StoneX Group boosts online Foreign Exchange offering in Brazil

September 1, 2022 7:27 am

StoneX Group Inc said on Wednesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary StoneX Banco de Câmbio S.A. would expand its foreign exchange offering by providing access to FX Online, a digital platform where clients can effortlessly execute transactions across the StoneX global payments network.

By using real-time data, FX Online substantially reduces the time and cost of execution along with errors related to the manual process of price discovery.

FX Online also automates the documentation and pricing operations, allows clients to attach supporting documentation to requests and to submit a support request in case they need assistance to track a payment.

“FX Online is a major development in giving our clients more control over, and transparency into, the currency exchange process. This best-in-class technology will undoubtedly enhance the client experience and allow them to access even more of the products and services StoneX has to offer,” Fernando Mazzanti, Commercial Director of StoneX Banco de Câmbio S.A., said in a press release.

“FX Online is the type of full service offering that StoneX clients expect. With tens of thousands of clients already onboarded we are excited to continue delivering valuable services to those in Brazil,” Mazzanti added.

StoneX Group provides its clients with market access and expertise in foreign exchange trading with a 24/7 dealing desk and customer support team that offers professional voice execution.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
