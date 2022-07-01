ZoomInfo (ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data and intelligence, said on Thursday that it had appointed Alison Gleeson to its Board of Directors, effective July 1st.

Previously, Gleeson was the Senior Vice President of Americas at Cisco, where she led almost 9,000 people and was responsible for over $25 billion in annual sales.

At present, Gleeson serves as a board member of publicly traded SaaS companies Elastic and 8×8 Inc.

She has received the Connected World’s Woman of IoT Award, Diversity Best Practices’ Above and Beyond Legacy Award and the Michigan Council for Women in Technology’s Woman of the Year Award.

“There are few people in the world with the go-to-market experience and expertise that Alison has,” ZoomInfo’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Henry Schuck, said in a press release.

“She has been successful at every level of the sales ladder – from hitting her number as a sales rep to running all of the Americas for Cisco. We expect to leverage her experience and knowledge to drive the next phase of growth for ZoomInfo,” the CEO added.

ZoomInfo shares closed lower for a fourth consecutive trading session on NASDAQ on Thursday. The stock went down 2.78% ($0.95) to $33.24, after touching an intraday low at $32.39. The latter has been a price level not seen since June 17th ($31.37).

The shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc have retreated 48.22% so far in 2022, following a 33.11% gain in 2021.