Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   Intesa to offer additional EUR 500 one-off payment to employees

Intesa to offer additional EUR 500 one-off payment to employees

November 23, 2022 9:17 am

Italy’s FABI union said on Tuesday that the country’s largest lender Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) had agreed to offer another EUR 500 one-off payment to employees to help them cope with rising inflation.

The Italian bank had previously announced a EUR 500 one-time payment for staff, when it reported first-half results.

The two payments will benefit 70,000 employees in Italy, with the exception of people in executive roles, the lender said.

The contributions are expected to cost Intesa about EUR 87 million.

“At a tough time when price increases keep eroding spending power we renew efforts to be close to our people in a tangible way,” Intesa’s Chief Executive Officer Carlo Messina, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

At present, the Italian bank is in broad discussions with labor unions in relation with remote-working arrangements as well as the possible introduction of a four-day work week, which would help Intesa reduce energy expenses.

As of 9:11 GMT on Wednesday the shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA were retreating 0.49% (EUR 0.0105) to trade at EUR 2.1500 in Milan.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News