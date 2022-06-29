Nissan announces the recall of over 300,000 US SUVs

Nissan Motor Co (7201) said this week it would recall over 300,000 SUVs in the United States after reports of the vehicles’ hood suddenly opening and obstructing the driver’s view.

According to the auto maker, accumulation of dirt and dust on the secondary hood latch could result in it staying open even if the hood is closed. This could allow the hood to pop up without warning.

As many as 322,671 Pathfinder vehicle models between 2013 and 2016 will be affected by the recall, Nissan’s North American unit said.

Additionally, some 37,700 vehicles of those models will be recalled in Canada.

A spokesperson for the Japanese company said the above-mentioned vehicle models were not sold in Japan.

