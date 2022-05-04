Sweden-based Volvo Car Group (VOLCARb) said on Wednesday that its vehicle sales had slumped 24.8% in April compared to the same month of 2021, since production was hit by lockdowns in China and supply chain issues worldwide.

Volvo Car Group’s sales in China plunged 47.8% last month, those in the United States dropped 9.2% and those in Europe – by 23.2%.

“In April, Covid-19 lockdowns in eastern China impacted retail deliveries in China and added more challenges to already weakened global supply chains, resulting in additional loss of production,” the auto maker said in a statement.

Still, the company noted that customer demand had remained robust, while the share of fully electric vehicles had increased to 10% in April from 9% in March.

Volvo Cars has said that it seeks sales of fully electric vehicles to reach 50% of its total sales by the middle of the decade.

