Workiva acquires audit content and services provider AuditNet

Workiva acquires audit content and services provider AuditNet

December 15, 2021 12:31 pm

Workiva Inc (WK) said on Tuesday that it had acquired AuditNet, a global audit content and services provider.

Financial details of the agreement remained undisclosed.

AuditNet established the world’s first online portal for the global audit community and serves as a primary communications resource where over 160,000 audit practitioners access and share content, resources as well as audit program tools and templates.

“Digital communities like AuditNet, where thought leaders and practitioners can connect and collaborate, share best practices, and build and scale programs, are essential for businesses looking to accelerate digital transformation,” Marty Vanderploeg, Workiva’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

“Workiva’s acquisition of AuditNet adds to our customer offering, ensuring that organizations of all sizes and maturity can turn to the Workiva platform to quickly scale their teams, strengthen risk assurance and greatly improve efficiency in the audit process,” the CEO added.

“This acquisition will ensure that AuditNet’s expertise is accessible and relevant to even more global audit teams,” Jim Kaplan, AuditNet’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, said.

“I believe in Workiva’s mission to power transparent reporting for a better world and have seen how their technology streamlines processes to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of audit teams. I have full confidence that AuditNet and our faithful subscribers will be in good hands with Workiva,” Kaplan added.

