Bowman buys California-headquartered Blankinship & Associates

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd said on Monday that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Blankinship & Associates.

Founded in 2000 and based in Davis, California, Blankinship is an environmental sciences and engineering company that specializes in providing water resources services, natural resource management services as well as permitting and compliance services.

Blankinship’s staff of professionals will all become part of Bowman Consulting Group’s team.

Funded via a combination of cash, seller notes and equity, the acquisition falls within previously discussed target multiple and operating metric ranges and is expected to be immediately accretive, Bowman said.

”Mike and his team have a unique set of skills and specialties that have been honed during his more than 20 years in business,” Gary Bowman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bowman Consulting Group, said in a press release.

”Their reputation as a leading source of environmental sciences and engineering services was what originally drew us to Blankinship, but as we got to know them it was their professionalism and unrelenting can-do culture that compelled us to make them part of Bowman. Their practice will be of immediate value in every aspect of our business, and we expect there to be significant revenue synergy and wallet-share expansion opportunities created by this acquisition,” the CEO added.

”I started our firm so we could tell a better story to regulators, our clients and our community about how environmental science solves real world problems. Gary and the Bowman team share our desire to create common sense solutions that address complex environmental challenges. I believe our team will make great contributions toward helping Bowman clients tackle their environmental and natural resources issues through consultation, innovation, and simplification,” Mike Blankinship, Founder and President of Blankinship & Associates, said.