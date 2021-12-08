Air New Zealand Ltd could expand its domestic business by between 20% and 30% from pre-COVID 19 levels over the upcoming several years, according to the company’s CEO.

Air New Zealand’s domestic capacity, which is currently running at almost 40% of pre-pandemic levels, should start to recover from next week, with travel restrictions on Auckland being relaxed, the CEO added.

“We’ve got a terrific domestic business here in Air New Zealand and we see an opportunity to grow that more,” Air New Zealand’s Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran said during a CAPA Centre for Aviation event, cited by Reuters.

Prior to Auckland’s lockdown over an outbreak of the Delta strain, the airline’s capacity had recovered to 90% of pre-pandemic levels.