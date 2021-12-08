Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   Air New Zealand’s local business could expand by 20%-30%, CEO says

Air New Zealand’s local business could expand by 20%-30%, CEO says

December 8, 2021 9:52 am

Air New Zealand Ltd could expand its domestic business by between 20% and 30% from pre-COVID 19 levels over the upcoming several years, according to the company’s CEO.

Air New Zealand’s domestic capacity, which is currently running at almost 40% of pre-pandemic levels, should start to recover from next week, with travel restrictions on Auckland being relaxed, the CEO added.

“We’ve got a terrific domestic business here in Air New Zealand and we see an opportunity to grow that more,” Air New Zealand’s Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran said during a CAPA Centre for Aviation event, cited by Reuters.

Prior to Auckland’s lockdown over an outbreak of the Delta strain, the airline’s capacity had recovered to 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News