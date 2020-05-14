Home  »  Stock News   »   Amazon shares close higher on Wednesday, warehouses in France to be closed until May 18th, company says

Amazon shares close higher on Wednesday, warehouses in France to be closed until May 18th, company says

May 14, 2020 6:56 am

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) said earlier this week that its 6 warehouses in France would remain closed until May 18th.

The warehouses have been closed since April 16th after Amazon was ordered to restrain deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amazon shares closed higher for the eighth time in the past ten trading sessions on NASDAQ on Wednesday. The stock went up 0.47% ($10.97) to $2,367.92, after touching an intraday low at $2,339.85, or a price level not seen since May 6th ($2,320.00).

Shares of Amazon.com Inc have risen 28.15% so far in 2020 compared with a 12.71% loss for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

In 2019, Amazon’s stock went up 23.03%, thus, it underperformed the S&P 500, which registered a 28.88% gain.

“Our fulfilment centres are safe. However, the potential penalty outlined by the Versailles Court of Appeal means that even a rate of 0.1% of handling or shipping items that are not included in the judgement could lead to a fine of more than a billion euros per week,” Amazon said in a statement, cited by Reuters.

“Unfortunately, this means we have no option but to keep our fulfilment centres in France temporarily closed. We therefore anticipate a further extension of the temporary closure until May 18,” the e-commerce giant also said.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to CNN Money, the 45 analysts, offering 12-month forecasts regarding Amazon.com Inc’s stock price, have a median target of $2,700.00, with a high estimate of $3,000.00 and a low estimate of $1,840.00. The median estimate represents a 14.02% upside compared to the closing price of $2,367.92 on May 13th.

The same media also reported that at least 40 out of 48 surveyed investment analysts had rated Amazon.com Inc’s stock as “Buy”, while 3 – as “Hold”. On the other hand, 2 analysts had recommended selling the stock.

Miroslav Marinoff Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
