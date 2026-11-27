Key Moments

The Hungarian Forint (HUF) weakened to around 374 per EUR after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) delivered dovish signals at its November meeting.

Standard Chartered expects the NBH to keep rates unchanged in December, while still forecasting gradual policy easing over the medium term.

The NBH Monetary Policy Council (MPC) lowered its CPI target to 2.5% from 3% starting in 2028, which Standard Chartered views as limiting the room for future rate cuts.

NBH Policy Shift and Market Reaction

Standard Chartered’s Saabir Salad reviews recent developments in the Hungarian Forint following the National Bank of Hungary’s unexpected dovish turn at its November policy meeting. According to Salad, the central bank’s communication shift contributed to a weakening of HUF to around 374 per EUR, alongside broader global factors that also weighed on the currency.

The analysis notes that this signaling came after a period in which the NBH had kept interest rates unchanged at three consecutive meetings, while maintaining a hawkish tone. The change in guidance at the November meeting caught markets off guard and prompted a reassessment of the near-term policy path.

Rate Outlook and Forint Stability

Despite the November surprise, Standard Chartered now anticipates that the NBH will refrain from cutting rates in December. The report argues that concerns over potential renewed foreign exchange instability – described as a factor that has disrupted monetary easing several times in recent years – are likely to discourage an immediate move.

At the same time, the bank continues to project a gradual easing cycle over the longer term, with the base rate expected to decline to 4.00% by the end of 2028. However, the analysis emphasizes that there are upside risks to the eventual terminal rate relative to this forecast.

Policy Element Detail Recent policy stance Rates held steady at three consecutive meetings before November Market reaction in November HUF weakened to around 374 per EUR December policy expectation NBH seen holding rates Base rate projection 4.00% by end-2028 Risk assessment Upside risks to terminal rate

Inflation Target and Constraints on Easing

The report underscores the NBH Monetary Policy Council’s stated focus on preserving positive real interest rates in order to anchor inflation expectations and support the stability of the Forint. This policy priority is presented as an important factor shaping the pace and extent of any future rate cuts.

In addition, Salad highlights the MPC’s recent decision to adjust its inflation objective: “The MPC’s recent decision to lower its CPI target (to 2.5% from 3%, starting in 2028) brings the target closer to euro-area conditions and limits the scope for easing.” This shift is seen as another structural element that may constrain how far the NBH can eventually reduce rates while still meeting its own targets.

Context Around the November Decision

Reflecting on the market’s reaction, the analysis notes that the NBH’s November guidance came despite previous communication that emphasized a cautious stance. As cited in the report: “After holding rates steady at three consecutive meetings and maintaining a hawkish tone, the National Bank of Hungary promised at its November meeting to assess the room for easing in December.”

This forward-looking message contrasted with market expectations at the time, prompting surprise among many participants. However, the report clarifies that this outcome was consistent with Standard Chartered’s prior view: “This surprised markets (but not us, as our base case going into the meeting was for a December cut), and the HUF weakened to around 374 per EUR, with global factors also contributing to the sell-off.”

Looking ahead, the analysis concludes that the risk of renewed currency volatility remains a central consideration for the NBH. As summarized: “We think the risk of renewed FX instability (which has derailed monetary easing multiple times in recent years) is enough to keep the central bank on hold in December.”