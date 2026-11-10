Trex Stock Advances in Pre-Market on Post-Earnings Gains

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Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) is trading 0.4% higher in pre-market action at $59, hovering just under its 52-week high of $60.21.

The company delivered Q3 2026 net sales of approximately $360 million, up 26% year over year, with adjusted EPS of $0.55 topping the $0.48 consensus estimate.

Multiple Wall Street firms raised price targets following the earnings release, while Trex increased full-year guidance to a range of $1.296–$1.306 billion.

Earnings Beat Extends Rally in Pre-Market Trade

Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) is edging higher in pre-open trading, with the stock up 0.4% at $59, as investors respond to continued strength following its record-setting third-quarter performance. The move keeps the shares trading just below their 52-week high of $60.21.

For Q3 2026, Trex reported net sales of approximately $360 million, representing a 26% year-over-year increase that exceeded analyst forecasts by a wide margin. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.55, ahead of the consensus estimate of $0.48. Alongside these results, the company raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $1.296–$1.306 billion.

Analyst Revisions and Target Hikes Support Sentiment

The strong quarterly report triggered a series of positive revisions from major brokerages. Stifel increased its price target on Trex to $62 from $55 while reiterating a Buy rating. Bank of America took a more aggressive stance, upgrading the shares from underperform to Buy and setting a new target of $65. Citigroup also lifted its target, moving it to $59 from $52.

These upgrades and target hikes have reinforced investor confidence in the Trex growth story and are contributing to the stock’s constructive tone in early trading.

Corporate Developments and Insider Filings

Trex CEO Adam Zambanini is scheduled to present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago today. The conference typically attracts institutional investors, and the appearance offers the company an additional platform to highlight its strategy and growth trajectory, potentially strengthening the current positive narrative around the stock.

The company also saw routine Form 144 insider sale filings today. These transactions are consistent with previously disclosed stock appreciation right exercises by the CEO and the Chief Human Resources Officer for tax-withholding purposes.

Market Backdrop and Relative Positioning

The broader equity market is providing a neutral-to-slightly favorable environment for Trex. The S&P 500 is trading fractionally higher, the Dow Jones is up 0.4%, and the Nasdaq is modestly lower. There are no significant macroeconomic data releases or Federal Reserve announcements today that would be expected to substantially alter the risk profile for building products equities.

Within this context, Trex remains well-supported in pre-market trading, buoyed by its earnings beat, increased full-year guidance, a cluster of analyst upgrades, and added CEO visibility at a high-profile investor forum.

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