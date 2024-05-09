IDEX Corp announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.69

IDEX Corp (NYSE: IEX) said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share of common stock.

The dividend will be paid on May 31st to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 17th 2024, the company said.

This marked IDEX Corp’s 118th consecutive quarterly cash dividend payment.

Stock Performance

The shares of IDEX Corp (IEX) closed 0.14% ($0.32) higher at $222.07 in New York on Wednesday, as they reversed a small loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $16.81 billion.

The shares of IDEX Corp (IEX) went down 4.91% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 2.28% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 8 out of 10 surveyed investment analysts had rated IDEX Corp’s stock as “Buy”, while 2 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $253.78, which translates into a 14.28% upside compared to the closing price on Wednesday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $285.00.