Copper Extends Technical Breakdown as Sellers Dominate

Key Moments

Copper is trading below the Ichimoku cloud and key moving averages, reinforcing a short-term bearish trend.

A completed double-top pattern and a failed 61.8% Fibonacci level have shifted important supports into resistance.

Trading plans highlight asymmetric risk-reward setups around 6.413-6.469 on the downside and 6.560-6.601 on the upside.

Technical Risk Overview

As of the latest update on Oct 30, 2026, at 07:09 AM UTC, copper is locked in a short-term downtrend after breaking below key moving averages and the Ichimoku cloud. The dominant risk on the chart is an extension of the current decline toward the 6.413 swing low if SuperTrend support at current levels does not hold.

Market Structure: Bulls vs. Bears

On the bullish side, the SuperTrend downCloudBase at 6.5343 is being tested as immediate dynamic support. The RSI(14) reads 41.97 at 6.5343, signaling that price is moving closer to oversold territory and may be approaching conditions for a potential mean reversion. At the same time, the MFI(14) stands at 64.80 at 6.5343, suggesting underlying buying interest persists even as prices soften.

For bears, the broader setup is aligned in their favor. The price is trading below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA(20) 6.6016), the 50-day simple moving average (SMA(50) 6.5610), and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA(200) 6.6325), forming a fully bearish moving average configuration. Relative to the Ichimoku cloud, the price at 6.5343 is below the cloud range of 6.5488-6.6018, confirming a downside break and a bearish technical shift. MACD momentum also favors sellers, with MACD at 0.0064 below its signal line at 0.0179, indicating that downside pressure is strengthening.

Technical invalidation levels are clearly defined: bullish structures are considered invalidated at 6.4982, while bearish structures would be invalidated at 6.6325.

Patterns, Fibonacci Levels, and Key Price Zones

A completed double-top breakdown has been confirmed at USD 6.700, described as 100% complete. Fibonacci retracements drawn from 6.3445 to 6.9285 highlight key levels at 61.8% (USD 6.567) and 78.6% (USD 6.469). Price has already broken beneath the 61.8% retracement at 6.567, which now acts as resistance.

Candlestick action at USD 6.5343 on 2026-10-30 is characterized as a bearish momentum sequence, pointing to a potential continuation of the prevailing down move. Trendline analysis shows support at USD 6.413 with two touches, and resistance at USD 6.632 with three touches, framing the current trading range.

Risk Metrics and Volatility

The Average True Range (ATR) stands at 0.0524, equivalent to 0.80%, signaling a moderate volatility environment. Price is extended -1.02% away from the SMA(20), reflecting some short-term stretch to the downside. No significant divergences are detected. Volume has been increasing on down-candles at 6.560, reinforcing the conviction behind the recent selling.

Trading Zones

Defined tactical zones are as follows:

Long zone: USD 6.413-6.469, where a prior swing low converges with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement.

USD 6.413-6.469, where a prior swing low converges with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. Short zone: USD 6.560-6.601, encompassing the SMA(50), SMA(20), and the now-resistance 61.8% Fibonacci level.

USD 6.560-6.601, encompassing the SMA(50), SMA(20), and the now-resistance 61.8% Fibonacci level. No-trade zone: USD 6.500-6.550, described as a choppy area between the lower Bollinger Band and the cloud base.

Scenario Playbook: Bear and Bull Pathways

Scenario Element Bear Scenario Bull Scenario Primary Risk False breakdown below the cloud that triggers a short squeeze. Catching a falling knife against strong short-term bearish momentum. Aggressive Entry USD 6.530 on a 5-hour close below the SuperTrend base. USD 6.535 on a bullish reversal candlestick at current support. Conservative Entry USD 6.560 after a rejection on retest of the SMA(50). USD 6.610 after a 5-hour close above the SMA(20). Stop USD 6.615, positioned above the SMA(20). USD 6.495, placed below the lower Bollinger Band. Target 1 USD 6.469 (Risk:Reward=1.65) – 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. USD 6.600 (Risk:Reward=1.62) – SMA(20) resistance. Target 2 USD 6.413 (Risk:Reward=2.67) – recent swing low support. USD 6.635 (Risk:Reward=2.50) – SMA(200) resistance. Target 3 USD 6.344 (Risk:Reward=3.92) – major swing low. USD 6.705 (Risk:Reward=4.25) – upper Bollinger Band / 38.2% Fibonacci. Confidence M (medium) L (low)

Position Management Guidelines

For the bearish roadmap, once Target 1 is reached, the plan calls for moving stops to breakeven. After Target 2, stops are trailed using the SMA(20), with a stop-out signaling a potential reentry opportunity at 6.635.

Under the bullish roadmap, hitting Target 1 similarly triggers a shift of stops to breakeven. After Target 2, position management transitions to a trailing stop set at 1.5 times ATR. If stopped out, the framework anticipates a possible reentry at 6.415.