Alaska Airlines faces IT outage, flight delays in Seattle

Alaska Airlines (NYSE: ALK) said on Monday that it had experienced an IT outage, which led to significant disruption to its operations, including flight delays.

Alaska said it had issued a ground stop for arrivals in Seattle, which lasted for about 2 hours.

On Sunday night, the company said on its X account there had been an outage, with a number of users complaining about issues with access to its website and app.

“This was not a cyber attack or any kind of unauthorised activity. It was a certificate issue that impacted multiple systems,” the air carrier said in a statement.

Stock Performance

The shares of Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) closed 4.17% ($1.67) higher at $41.69 in New York on Monday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $5.26 billion.

The shares of Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) went down 9.01% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 6.70% so far this year.