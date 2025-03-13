Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » PNC Cuts Holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.6%, Stock Price Down 0.7%

PNC Cuts Holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.6%, Stock Price Down 0.7%

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: March 13, 2025

Key moments

  • PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its Microchip Technology holdings by 8.6% in the fourth quarter.
  • Multiple new institutional investments in Microchip Technology were recorded during the third and fourth quarters.
  • Microchip Technology’s stock experienced a 0.7% decline, alongside the release of quarterly earnings that fell short of analyst expectations.

Institutional Investment Shifts in Semiconductor Sector: PNC Adjusts Holdings in Microchip Technology

PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s decision to decrease its stake in Microchip Technology, resulting in a reduction of 11,504 shares, reflects a strategic adjustment within its investment portfolio. This action, documented in the firm’s SEC filings, places its total holdings at 121,783 shares, valued at $6,984,000 at the quarter’s end. This change signifies a calculated reassessment of the company’s position in the semiconductor sector, potentially influenced by broader market trends and internal risk assessments.

Microchip Technology Incorporated Stock Down 0.7%

Simultaneously, the fourth and third quarters witnessed several institutional investors establishing new positions in Microchip Technology. These investments, ranging from approximately $26,000 to $34,000, indicate varying levels of confidence in the company’s future performance. Firms such as Mainstream Capital Management LLC, Prospera Private Wealth LLC, and others initiated these positions, showcasing a diverse range of investment strategies within the institutional investor community. Overall, institutional investors hold a significant majority, 91.51%, of Microchip Technology’s stock.

Microchip Technology’s stock experienced a 0.7% decline, with shares opening at $51.90. This fluctuation occurred alongside the release of the company’s quarterly earnings, which reported an EPS of $0.13, falling significantly short of the anticipated $0.28. The company’s financial metrics, including a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68 and a beta of 1.52, contribute to the overall market assessment of its performance. Further contributing to investor consideration is the company’s dividend payout. The company recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.455 per share.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News