Czech Media Dispute Adds Risk Premium to Koruna Outlook

Key Moments

Commerzbank’s Tatha Ghose sees limited short-term FX reaction, but warns that domestic political risk could raise the Czech koruna’s risk premium over time.

The Czech government plans to scrap the CZK 205 monthly public media license fee, shift financing to the state budget, and cut broadcaster funding by 15% from 2027.

Protests, planned strikes, and controversy over an emergency legislative procedure are expected to keep the issue politically charged in coming quarters.

Political Friction Around Public Media Funding

Commerzbank’s Tatha Ghose highlights that recent moves by the Czech government on public media financing are evolving from a technical funding reform into a broader political flashpoint. According to Ghose, this shift raises the prospect that investors will eventually demand a higher risk premium on the Czech koruna (CZK), even if the initial impact on the exchange rate is limited.

“The Czech government’s attempt to abolish television and radio licence fees is turning a proposed financing reform into a broader confrontation over freedom of media and the democratic process.”

Details of the Proposed Funding Changes

The government’s plan centers on eliminating the existing household charge for public broadcasting. Under the proposal, the current monthly fee of CZK 205 per household for radio and television licenses would be scrapped and replaced with direct funding from the state budget.

At the same time, the public broadcasters’ budget is slated to be reduced. “The government proposes ending the current CZK 205 monthly household fee for radio and TV licences, to be replaced by direct budget funding. At the same time, the budget of the public broadcasters is proposed to be cut by 15% beginning 2027. The government wants to sell the idea as a way to lower costs, improve accountability and preserve editorial independence through statutory guarantees.”

Measure Current Framework Proposed Framework Timing (as stated) Household media fee CZK 205 per month Abolished, replaced by budget funding Not specified Public broadcasters’ budget Existing level (not quantified) 15% cut Beginning 2027

Escalating Protests and Legislative Controversy

Political tensions around the reform are intensifying. “Further demonstrations and a strike by public broadcasting employees are planned for November, suggesting that the issue will, at minimum, remain a source of political tension rather than simply fade away from public consciousness.”

The way the government has managed the legislative process has also drawn criticism. “The political handling in the Czech Republic may prove damaging too: the ruling coalition’s use of an emergency procedure and a highly unusual early-morning vote reinforces accusations that it is bypassing normal democratic scrutiny. Thousands protested in Prague after the ruling coalition pushed the bill through its first reading in an extraordinary overnight session (on 24 October), with little prior warning and sharply curtailed debate.”

Implications for the Czech Koruna

Ghose assesses that the direct and immediate effect on the Czech koruna has been contained so far. “For the Czech koruna, the immediate effect will be modest, and in the longer-term any residual impact on political risk premium will depend on how much of a free pass Babis gets in following through with this idea.”

The note points out that recent CZK weakness is primarily tied to broader currency dynamics rather than domestic politics. “The koruna has depreciated in recent days already, but that probably reflects the accelerating decline in EUR/USD itself (which reached a low since mid-2025).” Still, Ghose cautions that political developments could start to matter more for FX pricing if tensions persist. “That said, sustained protests, institutional confrontation and doubts about media independence could add a layer of domestic political risk-premium in coming quarters.”