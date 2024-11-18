CRH PLC acquires Dutra Materials in California

CRH PLC (NYSE: CRH) said on Friday that it had acquired Dutra Materials in San Rafael, California.

Dutra Materials is to complement CRH’s Americas Materials Solutions business in the Western United States, which will ensure additional strategic aggregate reserves and asphalt production capabilities to service the construction market in northern California.

“We are delighted to welcome Dutra Materials into the CRH family. Following our entry into the state of California earlier this year via the acquisitions of BoDean Company and Northgate Ready Mix, we are excited to expand our presence in California and further enhance our ability to provide integrated solutions to customers in this attractive market,” Scott Parson, President, Americas Materials Solutions, CRH, said in a press release.

Stock Performance

The shares of CRH PLC (CRH) closed 1.58% ($1.58) lower at $98.29 in New York on Friday, as they reversed a gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $66.716 billion.

The shares of CRH PLC (CRH) went up 73.81% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 42.12% so far this year.