EQT Slips on All-Stock Deal to Buy Range Resources

Key Moments

EQT shares fell 4.6% in pre-market trading following an all-stock agreement to buy Range Resources, creating a combined enterprise valued at over $50 billion.

Range stockholders are set to receive 0.987 EQT shares for each Range share, leaving EQT investors with about 73% of the merged company and Range investors with 27%.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, with EQT cancelling its Q3 2026 earnings call but still planning to release third-quarter results after the close on October 27.

Deal Announcement and Market Reaction

Investing.com — EQT shares declined 4.6% in pre-open trading after the company disclosed a large, all-equity transaction to acquire fellow Appalachian natural gas producer Range Resources. The combined business is projected to have a pro forma enterprise value exceeding $50 billion.

Transaction Structure and Ownership Split

Under the agreed terms, each outstanding share of Range Resources will be converted into 0.987 shares of EQT. Once the deal is completed, current EQT shareholders are expected to hold approximately 73% of the enlarged company, while existing Range shareholders will own the remaining 27%.

Term Detail Consideration type All-stock Exchange ratio 0.987 EQT shares per Range share Pro forma enterprise value More than $50 billion Pro forma EQT shareholder ownership Roughly 73% Pro forma Range shareholder ownership 27% Expected closing First quarter of 2027

Why EQT Shares Are Under Pressure

The immediate weakness in EQT’s stock price is being attributed to two familiar forces that often accompany large, stock-funded mergers: dilution and merger arbitrage. Because EQT is issuing additional equity instead of paying cash, existing shareholders will see their proportional ownership reduced. At the same time, arbitrage-focused traders are typically shorting EQT stock while purchasing Range Resources shares, a pattern that tends to weigh on the acquirer’s price in the short term.

Trading activity in EQT is elevated, with volume running at about 8.5 times its usual average, highlighting the scale of positioning related to the transaction.

Earnings, Market Context, and Sector Backdrop

In connection with the deal, EQT has called off its previously scheduled Q3 2026 earnings conference call. However, the company stated that it still plans to publish its third-quarter financial results after the market closes on October 27.

Broader equity benchmarks provided a neutral backdrop. The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq all recorded modest gains on the day, indicating that EQT’s decline was driven by company-specific factors rather than wider market pressure.

The natural gas industry has been operating in an environment of softer commodity prices. Against that backdrop, EQT’s share price had already pulled back from its 52-week high of $68.24 and was trading well below that level before this announcement.

Strategic Ambition Versus Near-Term Concerns

Investors are weighing the strategic ambitions of the deal against its immediate costs. The combined company is positioned as “America’s largest and only fully vertically integrated natural gas producer with more than 9 billion cubic feet equivalent of daily output.” At the same time, the market is contending with the dilutive impact of the all-stock structure and the regulatory risks associated with a transaction of this size, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.