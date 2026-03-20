WTI Crude Pulls Back as Geopolitical Risk Premium Eases

Key Moments

WTI futures on NYMEX trade over 1% lower near $93.10 in early European dealings on Friday.

Signals of de-escalation around Middle East energy infrastructure and potential access to Iranian oil have reduced supply fears.

Technical indicators point to a corrective pullback from $100.00 within a still-intact broader uptrend.

Supply Risk Premium Retreats on Middle East Developments

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures on the NYMEX are trading more than 1% lower around $93.10 in early European trade on Friday, as the market pares back some of the recent geopolitical risk premium. Selling pressure has emerged after several developments tied to Middle East tensions appeared to ease immediate concerns about potential disruptions to oil flows.

A key factor has been reduced anxiety around attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure. Late Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Tel Aviv would not carry out further strikes on Iranian gas fields at the request of United States (US) President Donald Trump, according to CNN. This followed an earlier move by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), which had targeted Iran’s South Pars gas field, described as the world’s largest gas field.

At the same time, the prospect of additional supply has come into focus. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox Business Network that the “US may unsanctioned Iranian oil on water in coming days”. The possibility that Iranian oil currently held at sea could become available has contributed to a softer tone in prices by tempering fears of a tighter market.

Central Bank Rhetoric Weighs on Demand Outlook

Beyond geopolitical factors, oil is also facing headwinds from the macro policy backdrop. Hawkish commentary from major central banks, in response to rising inflation expectations tied in part to previous energy price gains, has raised questions about future demand conditions. Concerns that more restrictive policy settings could curb economic activity are adding to the downward pressure on WTI, as slower growth would likely translate into weaker oil consumption.

WTI Technical Picture: Correction Within an Uptrend

WTI US OIL is trading around $93.10 at the time of writing, extending a retreat from the recent peak at $100.00. The short-term technical tone has turned moderately bearish, although price remains comfortably above the rising 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $84.70. This configuration suggests that the current move is a corrective phase unfolding within a broader upward trend rather than a full reversal.

Momentum indicators are also cooling. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped to 66.8 after reaching levels above 80, signaling that the earlier advance has come off overbought territory. This easing in momentum points more toward a pullback than a decisive breakdown, keeping focus on consolidation rather than a sharp liquidation.

Technical Level Value Comment Current price (approx.) $93.10 Trading lower in early European session 20-day EMA $84.70 First notable support and reference for corrective phase Initial support zone Around $84.70 Area where recent demand could slow or halt declines Next downside area Around $80.00 Prior consolidation region exposed if $84.70 breaks Immediate resistance $100.00 Recent high now capping rebounds Higher resistance $113.80 Previous peak in view if price closes back above $100.00 14-day RSI 66.8 Cooling from overbought readings above 80

On the downside, the 20-day EMA around $84.70 marks the first key support. This area coincides with a recent demand pocket where selling pressure could begin to fade. A decisive break below that level would open the way toward a deeper move into the earlier consolidation region near $80.00.

On the upside, the recent high at $100.00 now serves as immediate resistance. As long as rebounds fail to reclaim that level on a daily closing basis, the corrective bias is likely to persist. A daily close above $100.00 would shift focus back to the prior highs at $113.80, signaling renewed strength in the prevailing uptrend.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

WTI Oil: Key Characteristics and Market Drivers

WTI Oil is a grade of crude traded on international markets. The acronym stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three main crude benchmarks alongside Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is often described as “light” and “sweet” due to its comparatively low gravity and sulfur content, characteristics that make it relatively straightforward to refine. It is produced in the United States and moves through the Cushing hub, known as “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. WTI is widely used as a reference price in the oil market and is frequently cited in financial media.

The price of WTI, like other assets, is fundamentally driven by supply and demand. Strong global growth can support higher demand for crude, while weaker growth can have the opposite effect. Political unrest, armed conflict, and sanctions can disrupt production or transport routes, affecting available supply and pricing. Decisions by OPEC, a coalition of major oil-producing economies, are another key influence, as changes in output targets can tighten or loosen market conditions. The value of the US Dollar is also important because most oil transactions are denominated in USD; a weaker US Dollar can make oil cheaper for non-US buyers, while a stronger dollar can be a headwind.

Role of Inventories and OPEC in Price Formation

Weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) are closely tracked by market participants. These data sets offer insight into changing supply-demand balances. A decline in inventories can signal stronger demand or constrained supply, often supporting higher prices. Conversely, a buildup in stocks can suggest looser conditions, which tends to pressure prices. The API publishes its estimates every Tuesday, with the EIA releasing its figures the following day. Their readings generally align, with results within 1% of each other 75% of the time, and EIA data is regarded as more robust given its status as a government source.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is composed of 12 oil-producing states that meet twice a year to set production quotas for members. These decisions can have a significant impact on WTI pricing. Reductions in quotas aim to curtail supply and can provide support to prices, while increases in production targets tend to alleviate tightness and weigh on prices. OPEC+ refers to an expanded grouping that includes 10 additional non-OPEC producers, with Russia being the most prominent among them.