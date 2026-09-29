Meta Expands Muse AI Suite to Target Business Owners

Key Moments

Meta Platforms extended its Muse AI agent to small businesses with integrations to tools such as Shopify, QuickBooks, Stripe and Canva.

Muse for Small Business links directly to Instagram professional analytics, Facebook Pages and Meta ad accounts to support operations and customer outreach.

META stock traded more than 1.4% higher in Tuesday pre-market trading following the expansion announcement.

Meta Brings Muse AI to the Small Business Segment

Investing.com – Meta Platforms is rolling out its AI agent Muse to the small business market, broadening the product beyond personal use. The company is connecting Muse with business-focused platforms including Shopify, QuickBooks, Stripe and Canva, positioning the tool to help owners run daily operations and identify new customers as Meta continues its push to diversify revenue beyond advertising.

Business Tool Integrations and Capabilities

Muse for Small Business is designed to plug into core Meta properties and external productivity platforms. It can connect with Instagram professional account analytics, Facebook Pages and Meta ad accounts, enabling business users to leverage their existing Meta presence.

The service also links with a wide range of third-party tools, including Asana, Box, Dropbox, Figma, Klaviyo, Notion, Slack and Zoom.

Category Integrated Tools Commerce & Finance Shopify, QuickBooks, Stripe Creative & Design Canva, Figma Project & File Management Asana, Box, Dropbox, Notion Marketing & Communications Klaviyo, Slack, Zoom Meta Ecosystem Instagram professional analytics, Facebook Pages, Meta ad accounts

According to Meta, Muse can connect to dozens of business tools overall, allowing it to interact with a company’s brand assets, online storefront, accounting records and customer data. The company stated that Muse will not publish content, send messages or make purchases without explicit user approval.

Pricing Structure and Product Background

Muse is offered free for most use cases, with paid subscription tiers available for users who want additional features beyond the basic functionality.

Meta introduced Muse earlier this month as a personal AI agent intended to handle tasks such as shopping, travel booking, emailing and payments on behalf of users. The app has reached the top of free app rankings in the US and Canada in recent weeks. Market intelligence firm Sensor Tower estimated that Muse generated about 2.8 million downloads in its first two weeks.