Swiss Franc Gains as Dollar Cools Ahead of Data

Key Moments

USD/CHF traded around 0.8330 in Asian hours on Tuesday as the US Dollar eased from an 18-month high.

Derivatives pricing pointed to roughly an 80% probability of no Fed move at the next meeting and an 88% chance of a December hike.

The Swiss National Bank kept its policy rate at 0% in September, maintaining a dovish stance while other major central banks tightened.

Dollar Retreat Lifts Swiss Franc in Asian Session

USD/CHF edged lower during Asian trading on Tuesday, giving back modest gains from the previous session and hovering near 0.8330. The pullback followed a brief surge in the US Dollar (USD) to an 18-month high, which subsequently faded.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) – which measures the Greenback against a basket of six major counterparts – slipped toward 102.40 after momentarily reaching 102.61. Market participants turned their attention to upcoming US macroeconomic releases, with Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Thursday’s Producer Price Index (PPI) seen as pivotal for clarifying the Federal Reserve’s rate outlook.

Based on the CME FedWatch Tool, pricing indicated about an 80% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its next policy meeting, while markets assigned an 88% probability to a rate increase in December.

Geopolitical Tensions Support Potential Safe-Haven Dollar Demand

Despite the latest consolidation, the US Dollar retains scope to reassert strength on safe-haven flows as geopolitical risks intensify in the Middle East. A deadly strike at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport led the Saudi-led coalition to confirm continuing drone and missile attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi forces.

Following the incident, Yemen’s Armed Forces warned that all Saudi airspace and airports, with the exception of Mecca and Medina, should be considered unsafe. Alongside the security backdrop, investors are tracking possible changes to the global energy landscape, including scenarios that feature higher Russian diesel exports and a potential Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire.

SNB’s Dovish Posture Weighs on the Franc

While the Dollar’s pause has allowed the Swiss Franc (CHF) to recover against USD in the near term, the broader backdrop for CHF remains challenging due to positioning and policy divergence. The currency faces pressure from persistent short exposure, reflecting expectations that Switzerland will lag behind other major economies in tightening monetary policy.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) left its key policy rate unchanged at 0% at its September meeting, standing apart from central banks that continue to raise rates. Vice Chairman Antoine Martin reinforced this stance, stating that no rate changes are currently needed and pointing to low, stable inflation and limited spillover effects as signs of a robust domestic economy.

UOB Expects USD/CHF to Stay Range-Bound

Analysts at UOB Group continue to project that USD/CHF will trade within a defined band over the coming weeks. Building on their early October assessment, they reiterated that the Dollar “has likely entered a range-trading phase between 0.8245 and 0.8365.”

The bank noted that price volatility has eased and commented that “while volatility has eased, we continue to hold the same view for now,” signaling a preference for a consolidation scenario rather than a clear directional breakout.

Technical Outlook: Bullish Bias Above Key Moving Averages

On the daily chart, USD/CHF is quoted at 0.8330, maintaining a constructive short-term tone as spot trades above both its short-term and medium-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). The nine-period EMA at 0.8318 and the 50-period EMA at 0.8202 lie below the current price, highlighting a supportive structure following the latest rebound from the low-0.82 area.

Momentum indicators remain favorable. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 62.3, indicating that buyers are in control while conditions have not yet reached overbought levels.

Indicator Level Implication Spot USD/CHF (daily) 0.8330 Trades above key EMAs, near-term bullish bias 9-period EMA 0.8318 First dynamic support level 50-period EMA 0.8202 Deeper structural support area 14-day RSI 62.3 Positive momentum, not yet overbought

On the downside, initial technical support aligns near the recent pivot at 0.8333, followed by the nine-period EMA at 0.8318. A more pronounced area of support sits around the 50-period EMA close to 0.8202. With no immediate resistance signaled by the current indicator set, selling interest is likely to emerge near prior swing highs. A decisive drop below 0.8318 would begin to erode the bullish configuration and open the way toward the 0.8202 region.

Swiss Franc: Structural Drivers and Market Role

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency and ranks among the ten most actively traded currencies worldwide, with turnover that far exceeds the size of the domestic economy. Its valuation is influenced by overall market sentiment, Switzerland’s economic profile, and decisions by the Swiss National Bank, among other elements.

Between 2011 and 2015, CHF was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The abrupt removal of that peg triggered a more than 20% surge in the Franc’s value and significant market disruption. While the peg is no longer in place, CHF tends to move closely with the Euro, reflecting the strong reliance of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.

Safe-Haven Characteristics of CHF

The Swiss Franc is widely regarded as a safe-haven currency that investors favor during episodes of heightened market risk. This perception is tied to Switzerland’s image as a stable economy with a solid export base, sizable central bank reserves, and a long-standing policy of political neutrality.

Periods of market turbulence typically support CHF appreciation against currencies perceived as riskier. Conversely, when risk sentiment improves, the Franc often underperforms higher-yielding peers.

Impact of SNB Policy and Swiss Data on the Franc

The Swiss National Bank convenes four times per year to determine monetary policy, targeting an annual inflation rate below 2%. When inflation runs above, or is projected to run above, that threshold, the SNB may lift its policy rate to curb price pressures. Higher rates generally underpin CHF by improving relative yields and enhancing Switzerland’s appeal to investors, while lower rates normally weigh on the currency.

Domestic macroeconomic releases also play a central role in guiding CHF. Indicators such as economic growth, inflation, the current account balance, and central bank reserve levels are closely followed. Robust growth, low unemployment, and strong confidence readings tend to support the currency, while signs of slowing momentum can prompt depreciation.

Eurozone Linkages and Cross-Border Spillovers

As a small, open economy, Switzerland is deeply connected to the Eurozone. The broader European Union serves as its primary trading partner and key political ally, making stability in Eurozone macroeconomic conditions and monetary policy crucial for Switzerland and, by extension, for CHF.

Given these strong ties, some analytical frameworks suggest that the correlation between Euro (EUR) performance and CHF behavior can exceed 90%, implying a near one-to-one relationship in certain periods.