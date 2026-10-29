Hungary’s Euro Plan Weighs on Forint, Commerzbank Says

Key Moments:

Hungary’s new medium-term strategy aims to fulfill all euro adoption criteria by 2030, including ERM II participation.

Commerzbank highlights ambitious fiscal consolidation and growth assumptions that still leave government debt above EU thresholds.

The bank expects HUF to remain near weaker levels into ERM II, as markets anticipate entry with an undervalued currency.

Hungary’s Euro Strategy Under Scrutiny

Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose has reviewed Hungary’s newly announced medium-term economic framework, which sets a target of meeting all euro adoption requirements by 2030. The plan includes coordinated efforts by the government and the Hungarian National Bank (MNB) to begin formal preparations for participation in the Exchange Rate Mechanism II (ERM II). These preparations cover discussions on banking-union membership as well as engagement with the European Union’s supervisory and resolution structures.

According to Ghose, the framework relies on forceful fiscal consolidation and optimistic growth projections. Even under these assumptions, however, the path outlined keeps Hungary’s public debt ratio above the reference levels typically associated with EU benchmarks. At the same time, the outlook for structural reforms and a sustained decline in inflation remains unclear.

Euro Ambitions as Market Signaling

Commentary from policymakers has frequently centered on the euro adoption agenda. Ghose notes that euro-related messaging has become a focal point in communications from both the government and the MNB. This emphasis appears intended to convey a constructive stance toward the European Union and to support the Hungarian forint (HUF) by anchoring expectations around eventual euro convergence.

However, Commerzbank reiterates that such signaling may not achieve the desired stabilizing effect on the currency. Ghose points out that market participants already anticipate that the MNB will prefer to enter ERM II with a somewhat undervalued forint rather than a stronger one, viewing this as a more practical way to limit exchange-rate volatility within the mechanism’s fluctuation bands.

Forint Seen Staying Near Weaker Levels

Reflecting this view, Commerzbank maintains its stance that HUF is likely to trade closer to its weaker ranges in the run-up to ERM II participation. Ghose argues that the pricing of the forint will remain highly sensitive to the credibility and continuity of Hungary’s convergence path.

In particular, the market will monitor whether the government can meet several challenging interim objectives without eroding domestic political support. Ghose warns that if government popularity diminishes, foreign exchange markets may begin to discount the likelihood of ERM II entry in their valuation of HUF.

Ghose further cautions that political developments could directly affect the euro adoption trajectory: “if its popularity fades, the FX market will stop pricing-in ERM II – because a return of Fidesz would automatically spell the end of that plan.”

Policy Framework and Market Implications

The combination of elevated debt levels, uncertain reform implementation, and the strategic preference for an undervalued exchange rate creates a complex backdrop for the forint. While the stated objective is euro adoption by 2030, Commerzbank underscores that the convergence story itself may leave HUF exposed to periods of weakness.