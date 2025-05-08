Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » BoE Cuts Rates to 4.25%, GBP/USD Rises 0.31% to 1.3330

BoE Cuts Rates to 4.25%, GBP/USD Rises 0.31% to 1.3330

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: May 8, 2025

Key Moments:

  • The Bank of England lowered its benchmark rate to 4.25% on May 8th.
  • The sterling strengthened against the dollar, with the GBP/USD climbing 0.31% to 1.3330.
  • Current BoE forecasts point to a 1% increase in economic growth in 2025.

Bank of England Lowers Rates

The British pound gained ground on Thursday after the Bank of England reduced its base interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, citing the negative impact of trade tariffs on the UK’s economic prospects. The sterling appreciated 0.31% against the greenback, and the GBP/USD exchange rate rose to 1.3330. Prior to the rate decision, the pound had been relatively stable against the dollar, with market attention focused on an upcoming announcement about a potential trade deal between the United States and the United Kingdom.

GBP/USD up 0.3%, TradingView

In an unexpected move, the BoE’s nine-member Monetary Policy Committee was divided as Swati Dhingra and Alan Taylor pushed for a deeper 50-basis-point cut. Another two members, Huw Pill and Catherine Mann, voted in favor of leaving the rates unchanged. Ultimately, five members voted in favor of the 0.25% reduction.

According to Governor Andrew Bailey, the committee had room to reduce the rates due to the ongoing moderation of inflationary pressures. He explained that the preceding weeks had illustrated the global economy’s unpredictable nature, which is why a “gradual and careful approach” was necessary when it came to rate cuts. “Ensuring low and stable inflation is our top priority,” he concluded.

It should also be noted that despite underlying growth staying at a mere 0.1% per quarter, the BoE increased its full-year growth forecast for 2025 from 0.75% to 1%, attributing this estimate to a better-than-anticipated Q1. As for inflation, it is projected to reach its highest point (3.5%) in Q3 before declining. Previously, it was expected that inflation would hit 3.7%, but that forecast has been revised because of a decline in energy prices.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Gold trading outlook: futures edge up on China weaknessGold trading outlook: futures edge up on China weakness Gold rebounded from a three-week low on Monday following weak Chinese economic data that pressured Asian equities, but gains were capped on US interest rate hike concerns.Comex gold for delivery in April was up 0.38% at $1 240.3 per troy […]
  • Gold futures hit 4-month low on upbeat U.S. retail sales, inflation below Fed targetGold futures hit 4-month low on upbeat U.S. retail sales, inflation below Fed target Gold fell to the lowest since the beginning of July after the Commerce Department reported that U.S. retail sales jumped in October and exceeded analysts expectations, indicating the 16-day federal government shutdown had little effect on the […]
  • Major Currency Pairs: Pivot Levels for Thursday (January 26th 2017)Major Currency Pairs: Pivot Levels for Thursday (January 26th 2017) USD/CHFR1 – 0.9997 R2 – 1.0002 R3 (Range Resistance - Sell) – 1.0008 R4 (Long Breakout) – 1.0025 R5 (Breakout Target 1) - 1.0045 R6 (Breakout Target 2) - 1.0053S1 – 0.9985 S2 – 0.9980 S3 (Range Support - Buy) – 0.9974 S4 […]
  • China Copper Imports at a 22-Month LowChina Copper Imports at a 22-Month Low According to data published by the General Administration of Customs today, Chinas copper imports dropped to 183 023 metric tons last month, its lowest level since June 2011. Exports sunk 52% to 29 072 tons compared to 60 642 tons in March. […]
  • Norway manufacturing production rebounds in NovemberNorway manufacturing production rebounds in November Manufacturing production in Norway was reported to have increased at a monthly rate of 1.1% in November, while recovering after three straight months of declines, data by Statistics Norway showed.In November, production rebounded for:- […]
  • Lenovo to acquire IBM server unit in a 2.3-billion-dollar dealLenovo to acquire IBM server unit in a 2.3-billion-dollar deal The largest maker of personal computers in the world – Lenovo Group Ltd announced that it has agreed to buy the low-end server business of International Business Machines Corp. for 2.3 billion dollars, while at the same time the PC industry is […]