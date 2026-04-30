Crypto Markets Steady as Bitcoin Holds Above $76K Level

Key Moments

Bitcoin trades above $76,000 after the Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged between 3.50% and 3.75%.

Over the last 24 hours, crypto liquidations total $551 million, including $346 million in long positions.

Terra Classic (LUNC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) lead market gains, with both exhibiting strong, momentum-driven setups.

Fed Decision Sparks Volatility and Heavy Liquidations

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $76,000 on Thursday, consolidating after the US Federal Reserve opted to leave interest rates unchanged. The decision has coincided with a short, sharp bout of volatility that drove more than $500 million in liquidations across the crypto market within 24 hours.

The US Federal Reserve kept its benchmark rate in a range of 3.50% to 3.75%, with the stance framed against inflation concerns tied to the ongoing US-Iran conflict. This outcome erased earlier gains and produced a bearish close for Bitcoin on Wednesday, while also fuelling broader market turbulence.

Data from CoinGlass shows that total crypto liquidations reached $551 million over the last 24 hours, with $346 million of that coming from long positions, underlining a bearish tilt in positioning.

Metric Value (Last 24 hours) Total liquidations $551 million Long liquidations $346 million

Bitcoin Technical Picture: Support Holds, Momentum Softens

Bitcoin remains underpinned by a constructive bullish bias around the $76,000 area, trading comfortably above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $73,668. However, BTC is still trading well below the longer-term 200-day EMA, which is positioned at $82,287 and stands out as a key upside barrier.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 55, signaling moderate positive momentum without tipping into overbought territory. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator sits below its signal line in negative territory, pointing to fading upside strength despite price resilience.

On the upside, the April 22 peak at $79,472 aligns closely with an overhead trendline near $80,000 and represents the next major resistance zone. A daily close above this band would be needed to reinforce the broader bullish narrative and potentially clear a path toward the 200-day EMA at $82,287.

On the downside, immediate technical support is identified at the 50-day EMA at $73,668. A rising support trendline near $70,000 provides a deeper structural floor in the event that a sharper pullback develops.

Terra Classic Consolidates Gains Near Key Fibonacci Levels

Terra Classic (LUNC) is showing gradual, nonlinear appreciation, highlighting an emerging bullish undertone despite a tight trading range. At the time of writing, LUNC is testing the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0000700, calculated from the move down between $0.000081 and $0.000030.

The RSI stands at 77, indicating overbought conditions that may slow immediate upside even as the broader momentum backdrop stays supportive. The MACD is hovering around its signal line, pointing to a developing rather than fully matured uptrend.

A clear daily close above $0.000070 would open the door to a retest of the prior swing high at $0.000081.

LUNC Technical Levels Price 78.6% Fibonacci resistance $0.0000700 Swing high $0.000081 61.8% Fibonacci support $0.000062 50% Fibonacci support $0.000056

On the downside, the 61.8% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels at $0.000062 and $0.000056, respectively, act as support zones that could cushion any corrective moves.

Dogecoin Holds Above $0.10 With Bulls Eyeing 200-day EMA

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading above the psychologically important $0.10 mark and is maintaining a bullish short-term tone. The token is holding above its 100-day EMA at $0.1049, while the 50-day EMA at $0.0970 is tilting higher, reinforcing a constructive near-term structure.

Momentum indicators remain supportive. The MACD line is in positive territory, and the RSI at 71 is situated in overbought territory, indicating continued upside pressure even as the rally appears stretched.

On the upside, the 200-day EMA around $0.1255 is the next major resistance that buyers would need to overcome to extend the advance.

DOGE Technical Levels Price Psychological level $0.10 50-day EMA support $0.0970 100-day EMA support $0.1049 200-day EMA resistance $0.1255

On the downside, initial support is found at the 100-day EMA near $0.1049. A deeper pullback toward the 50-day EMA around $0.0970 could still leave the broader bullish structure intact while helping to cool overbought conditions.