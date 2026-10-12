Gold Tops $4,200 as ETF Demand Surges, US CPI Ahead

Key Moments

XAU/USD trades near $4,215 in early Monday Asian hours, supported by a softer U.S. Dollar and strong ETF demand.

Markets are positioned for key U.S. CPI, PPI, and Retail Sales data this week, with futures implying a 17.7% chance of an October Fed hike and 84.1% for December.

Gold Supported by ETF Inflows and Softer Dollar

Gold prices (XAU/USD) are trading higher around $4,215 in early Asian dealings on Monday, extending recent gains. The move is being driven by renewed appetite for bullion-backed exchange-traded funds and a weaker U.S. Dollar, which together are providing a constructive backdrop for the metal.

Investment flows into gold-backed ETFs have accelerated sharply, with aggregate inflows reaching a four-year high, according to Bloomberg data. In official sector demand, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) increased its gold holdings by 740,000 ounces in September, marking 23 straight months of purchases.

Middle East Developments Add to Safe-Haven Interest

Geopolitical risks in the Middle East remain a key focus for investors. The Saudi-led coalition reported on Sunday that an unidentified projectile struck a passenger terminal at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The Houthis quickly claimed responsibility, describing the attacks as a response to “Saudi aggression.”

Markets Brace for U.S. Inflation Data and Fed Signals

Traders are now turning their attention to pivotal U.S. inflation releases later this week that could shape expectations for the Federal Reserve’s next policy steps. The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) is due on Wednesday, followed by the Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales figures on Thursday.

Stronger-than-expected inflation readings could bolster the case for additional Fed tightening. That scenario would likely support the U.S. Dollar and potentially pressure gold prices, given that the metal is priced in USD. While gold is frequently used as a hedge against inflation, it does not generate income, which can make it less attractive when interest rates are elevated.

Data from the CME FedWatch tool show that market participants currently assign a 17.7% probability to a rate hike in October, while an 84.1% chance of a December increase is being priced in.

Event / Metric Timing / Status Market Implication Gold price (XAU/USD) Around $4,215 in early Asian session Monday Extends recent rally Gold-backed ETF inflows Four-year high Signals strong investment demand PBoC gold purchases 740,000 ounces in September; 23 consecutive months Provides official-sector support to gold Fed October rate hike odds 17.7% (CME FedWatch) Low but non-negligible tightening risk Fed December rate hike odds 84.1% (CME FedWatch) Markets largely expect further tightening

TD Securities Sees Positioning Shift and Bullish Setup

Strategists at TD Securities highlight a notable change in behavior among trend-following funds across the precious metals space. They report that “CTAs…covering shorts across gold and platinum as strong fundamental backdrop for precious metals insulates the market.” According to their analysis, “the yellow metal is gaining on the day with CTAs back on the bid, covering shorts by some 7% of historic max position size,” indicating a more constructive positioning landscape.

TD Securities also stresses that “geopolitical risk, fiscal concern, dollar debasement, de-dollarization and stagflation concerns all remain major supportive factors for these flows in gold,” suggesting that these themes are underpinning demand even as traditional macro drivers evolve. In this context, the firm contends that “we continue to see the stage being set for the yellow metal to disconnect from real rates further and begin a new bull run into 2027.”

Hawkish Fed Tone from Musalem and Market Sentiment Gauges

Federal Reserve official Musalem delivered remarks that were interpreted as distinctly hawkish, with a 7.3/10 FXS Speechtracker score, little changed from the 7.2/10 historical average but reinforcing expectations for additional tightening. Musalem emphasized that “more monetary policy firming will be required” to guide inflation back to the 2% objective within a reasonable timeframe. Descriptions of the economy as “pretty strong” and the labor market as “balanced and stable” further underscored a bias toward further rate hikes, even as Musalem stated an intention to approach each meeting with an open stance.

Musalem’s comments focused on ongoing demand pressures, stable market-based inflation expectations, and structurally higher real yields linked to strong capital demand and fiscal considerations, all pointing toward a higher-for-longer rate profile that is generally supportive of the Dollar.

The FXS Fed Sentiment Index eased by 0.25 points to 138.33, indicating a slight moderation in perceived hawkishness. Nevertheless, with the index holding comfortably above the neutral 100 threshold, the policy backdrop remains clearly tilted toward further tightening, and the small decline is viewed as a refinement rather than a reversal of expectations for additional rate increases.