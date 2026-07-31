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Home » Stock Market News » Amazon Soars After Powerful AWS-Driven Earnings Upside

Amazon Soars After Powerful AWS-Driven Earnings Upside

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
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Key Moments

  • Amazon shares jumped 12.1% in pre-market trading after Q2 2026 results surpassed analyst expectations across revenue and earnings.
  • AWS revenue increased 37% year-over-year to $42.2 billion, beating forecasts and delivering a fifth straight quarter of accelerating growth.
  • Zoox secured a first-of-its-kind NHTSA commercial exemption on July 30, enabling deployment of up to 2,500 steering-wheel-free robotaxis annually over the next two years.

Robust Q2 2026 Performance Drives Pre-Market Rally

Investing.com — Amazon.com, Inc. stock surged 12.1% in pre-open trading after the company released Q2 2026 results that decisively topped analyst projections. Total net sales rose 20% year-over-year to $200.6 billion, significantly above the consensus estimate of roughly $196.5 billion.

Earnings per share came in at $5.75, far ahead of Wall Street expectations of $1.82, delivering a substantial upside surprise on profitability.

AWS Delivers Standout Growth and Momentum

The key figure for many investors was performance at Amazon Web Services (AWS). Revenue in the cloud unit advanced 37% year-over-year to $42.2 billion, easily beating projections of approximately $40.5 billion.

This result marked AWS’s fifth straight quarter of accelerating growth and its fastest expansion rate since late 2021, underscoring the division’s strengthening trajectory.

MetricQ2 2026 ResultConsensus / Prior
Total net sales$200.6 billion~$196.5 billion (consensus)
EPS$5.75$1.82 (Wall Street expectation)
AWS revenue$42.2 billion~$40.5 billion (forecast)
Operating income$27.5 billion$19.2 billion (implied by 43% YoY growth)

Operating Income Strength and Elevated Capex Outlook

Operating income rose 43% year-over-year to $27.5 billion, highlighting strong operating leverage across the business. CEO Andy Jassy described AWS demand as “booming,” and the company raised its full-year 2026 capital expenditure guidance from $200 billion to $220 billion.

The increased capex was framed as a direct response to intensifying customer requirements for AI computing capacity.

Zoox Robotaxi Milestone Adds Additional Catalyst

Beyond core financial metrics, Amazon’s autonomous vehicle subsidiary Zoox delivered a notable regulatory development. On July 30, Zoox received the first-ever commercial exemption from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

This exemption clears the path for Zoox to roll out up to 2,500 steering-wheel-free robotaxis annually over the next two years, with paid rides expected to start in Las Vegas as the initial market.

Analyst Reactions and Forward Guidance

Analysts responded positively to the results and outlook. BMO Capital raised its price target on Amazon to $360 from $355 while reiterating an Outperform rating, pointing to strong AWS revenue acceleration backed by channel checks. UBS maintained its Buy rating ahead of the earnings release.

Management’s Q3 2026 operating income guidance of $22.5–$26.5 billion compared with $17.4 billion in the same period a year earlier, offering further reassurance on forward earnings power.

FirmRatingNew Target / Stance
BMO CapitalOutperformPrice target raised to $360 from $355
UBSBuyRating maintained ahead of results

Supportive Market Context and AI Narrative

The broader equity environment provided a constructive backdrop, with the NASDAQ up 1.3% and the S&P 500 higher by 0.6%. During this earnings season, investors have been differentiating sharply among technology names based on the strength of their AI monetization narratives.

In this context, Amazon benefited from clear evidence that its substantial cloud and AI investments are translating into faster revenue growth, particularly within AWS.

Pre-Market Levels and Technical Context

The convergence of a major AWS beat, a pronounced EPS surprise, solid forward guidance, the Zoox regulatory achievement, and generally supportive market conditions helped drive one of Amazon’s largest single-session advances in recent memory.

The stock moved toward $264.01 in pre-market trading, bringing it back close to its 52-week high of $278.56.

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