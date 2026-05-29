Sterling-Yen Rally Stalls as Japanese Data Lifts JPY

Key Moments

GBP/JPY traded just under 214.00 after rebounding from lows near 213.35 and remained on course for a second straight weekly advance.

A run of stronger Japanese economic releases supported the Yen and tempered the cross after earlier gains in the Pound.

Technical indicators pointed to a corrective pullback from the 214.70 area, with key support seen around 213.30 and 212.65.

GBP/JPY Holds Below 214.00 as Yen Finds Support

The British Pound (GBP) was little changed against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Friday, trading a few pips below the 214.00 mark at the time of writing. This came after the pair bounced from weekly lows near 213.35 on Thursday. Despite the latest pause, GBP/JPY remained on track for a second consecutive weekly gain, as recent strength in Sterling met some resistance from an improving backdrop for the Yen.

A series of better-than-expected Japanese macroeconomic readings provided some relief to the previously weak JPY. That support helped cap the Pound’s advance following last week’s strong upswing, leading to what appears to be a corrective pullback in the cross.

Japanese Data Signals Resilience and Fuels Policy Expectations

Tokyo Consumer Prices Index (CPI) figures released earlier on Friday indicated that inflationary pressures in May had eased. At the same time, stronger-than-forecast Industrial Production data, an unexpected drop in the unemployment rate, and firm Retail Trade numbers pointed to a resilient domestic economy despite the energy shock.

Together, these data points reinforced expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) might move to raise interest rates in June, lending additional support to the Yen and helping to restrain GBP/JPY’s upside momentum.

BoE Outlook: Bailey Speech Unlikely to Shift Rate Path

Later in the day, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey was scheduled to speak at the Reykjavik Economic Conference. Market participants did not anticipate any fresh signals on monetary policy from this appearance. The BoE is expected to keep interest rates unchanged for an extended period, limiting the potential for additional policy-driven support for the Pound in the near term.

Technical Picture: Corrective Pullback From 214.70 Highs

GBP/JPY traded around 213.88, with technical signals suggesting a bearish correction following last week’s bullish advance from the lows to the recent peak at 214.70. Momentum gauges have softened, reinforcing the view that the pair may be consolidating after its prior rally.

The 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) slipped back beneath the 50 threshold, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stayed marginally in negative territory. Both indicators point to waning upside momentum and support the idea of a short-term pullback within a broader up-move.

Downside attempts are expected to confront notable support near 213.30, where the May 21 and May 28 highs align with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of last week’s advance. A break below that area would open the door for a deeper correction toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 212.65, which also coincides with the lows registered on May 19 and May 20.

On the upside, the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, located around 214.20, acted as a barrier to gains on Friday. This moving average is currently blocking a move toward the May 25 high near 214.70.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Japanese Yen Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below summarizes the percentage changes of the Japanese Yen (JPY) versus major currencies during the session. According to these figures, the JPY showed the strongest performance against the British Pound.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD – 0.07% 0.16% 0.02% 0.12% 0.06% -0.38% 0.00% EUR -0.07% – 0.08% -0.06% 0.05% -0.01% -0.43% -0.06% GBP -0.16% -0.08% – -0.15% -0.03% -0.09% -0.51% -0.14% JPY -0.02% 0.06% 0.15% – 0.11% 0.04% -0.41% -0.02% CAD -0.12% -0.05% 0.03% -0.11% – -0.07% -0.49% -0.12% AUD -0.06% 0.01% 0.09% -0.04% 0.07% – -0.42% -0.04% NZD 0.38% 0.43% 0.51% 0.41% 0.49% 0.42% – 0.37% CHF -0.01% 0.06% 0.14% 0.02% 0.12% 0.04% -0.37% –

The heat map reflects the percentage moves of major currencies relative to one another. The base currency is selected from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, choosing the Japanese Yen in the left column and moving across to the US Dollar cell shows the percentage change for JPY (base)/USD (quote).