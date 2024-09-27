GM to recall 18,235 vehicles over brake line issue

According to a statement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, General Motors Company (GM) is set to recall 18,235 commercial vehicles in the United States due to faulty brake lines.

“The brake line may have insufficient clearance to the body mounts, which can result in brake line damage that can lead to a brake fluid leak,” the regulator pointed out.

The recall is to affect particular Chevrolet Express Cutaway and GMC Savana Cutaway models manufactured between 2013 and 2019.

Stock Performance

The shares of General Motors Company (GM) closed 0.17% ($0.08) higher at $45.81 in New York on Thursday, as they reversed a loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $51.487 billion.

The shares of General Motors Company (GM) went up 6.78% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 27.53% so far this year.