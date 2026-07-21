SanDisk Jumps as Morgan Stanley Sees Buying Window

Key Moments

SanDisk surged 7.4% in pre-market trading after Morgan Stanley called the recent U.S. memory stock pullback a “compelling entry point.”

Morgan Stanley projected at least a 25% increase in like-for-like memory pricing from the second quarter to the third quarter of 2026, citing persistent data center shortages.

The sector-wide rally came after a multi-week correction from SanDisk’s 52-week high of $2,354.39, with broad equity indices also trading higher.

Analyst Call Sparks Sharp Pre-Market Rise

SanDisk shares rallied 7.4% in pre-open trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore released a report characterizing the recent slide in U.S. memory names as an attractive buying opportunity. The note highlighted ongoing and worsening memory shortages tied to data center demand and projected that memory prices will advance at least 25% on a like-for-like basis from the second quarter to the third quarter of 2026.

According to the report, the current phase of the memory cycle stands out because robust data center spending is essentially the only clear source of demand. In contrast, consumer, PC, and smartphone markets have delivered mixed signals that have weighed on memory stocks in recent sessions. Despite that, Morgan Stanley said its own channel checks with procurement contacts across the data center ecosystem revealed no evidence that the intensity of supply shortages is easing.

Longer-Term Supply Concerns Support Bullish View

Beyond the near-term pricing outlook, Morgan Stanley reiterated that market worries about tighter memory availability in 2027 and 2028 remain firmly in place. The firm said it is actively adding exposure to the group on pullbacks, underscoring its conviction in the longer-duration supply-demand imbalance.

Comments from SK Hynix leadership at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry added to this narrative. Executives there projected that 2027 will be the worst year in the memory industry’s history from a supply standpoint, reinforcing expectations that NAND flash producers such as SanDisk could benefit from a protracted period of constrained supply.

Moore indicated that the likelihood of production fully catching up with demand this year, next year, or the year after is low. In his view, that backdrop suggests SanDisk’s earnings profile appears secure and supports the case for a near-term recovery in the share price.

Sector-Wide Rally and Index Tailwinds

The move in SanDisk was part of a broader rebound across U.S. memory chip stocks in pre-market trading on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. SK Hynix climbed more than 6%, while Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology each gained over 5%. Rambus advanced 4%.

Major equity benchmarks also traded higher, contributing to the risk-on tone. The NASDAQ rose 1.3%, the S&P 500 added 0.5%, and the Dow Jones increased 0.4% in early action.

Instrument Move in Pre-Market / Session Context SanDisk +7.4% Reaction to Morgan Stanley buying-opportunity call SK Hynix Over +6% Participating in U.S. memory sector rebound Western Digital Over +5% Lifted by sector-wide memory strength Micron Technology Over +5% Benefiting from improved sentiment on memory pricing Seagate Technology Over +5% Moving in tandem with other storage and memory names Rambus +4% Joining broader chip-sector upswing NASDAQ +1.3% Broader market tailwind S&P 500 +0.5% Index-level support for risk assets Dow Jones +0.4% Gains alongside tech-led strength

Volatility Risk Ahead of Earnings

Morgan Stanley’s call that the recent decline represents a buying opportunity served as the immediate catalyst for the pre-market upswing, landing on a segment that had already been set up for a technical rebound after a sharp, multi-week drop from SanDisk’s 52-week peak of $2,354.39.

With SanDisk’s next quarterly report scheduled for August 5, the interplay between constructive fundamental drivers and signs of near-term momentum fatigue is likely to keep trading conditions choppy in the coming sessions.