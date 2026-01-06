Meta Puts Global Ray-Ban Display Launch on Hold as U.S. Demand Outstrips Supply

Key Moments

Meta paused the global rollout of its Ray-Ban Display smart glasses due to limited supply and strong U.S. demand.

As a result, waitlists for the product now extend into 2026, according to Meta.

Meanwhile, Meta revealed new features for the Ray-Ban Meta glasses and the Meta Neural Band at CES in Las Vegas.

Meta Reassesses Global Expansion Strategy

Meta said on Tuesday it has paused plans to expand sales of its Ray-Ban Display glasses. The company cited tight inventory and strong demand in the United States.

Previously, Meta planned to launch the glasses in the UK, France, Italy, and Canada early this year. These plans followed strong results from earlier versions of the device.

However, Meta said it will now prioritize U.S. customers. At the same time, it is reviewing when to reopen international sales. The company pointed to extremely limited stock.

Since the launch last fall, interest has exceeded expectations. As a result, waitlists now stretch well into 2026, Meta said in a blog post.

Product Capabilities and Manufacturing Plans

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses were developed with EssilorLuxottica’s Ray-Ban. They let users take photos, stream content, and talk to an AI assistant.

Meanwhile, EssilorLuxottica said in October it plans to boost production. The move aims to support rising demand for smart glasses.

Product / Partner Key Functions / Actions Ray-Ban Meta glasses Take photos, stream content, use an AI assistant EssilorLuxottica’s Ray-Ban Development partner; expanding production capacity

New Features Unveiled at CES

At CES in Las Vegas, Meta announced new features for its smart devices. These include updates for both the Ray-Ban Meta glasses and the Meta Neural Band.

For example, Meta is adding a teleprompter feature to the glasses. Users can scroll through notes using the wristband. In addition, pedestrian navigation will expand to four more cities.

The new cities include Denver, Las Vegas, Portland, and Salt Lake City. As a result, total coverage will rise to 32 locations.