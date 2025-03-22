Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » GBP/SEK settles flat for the week after cenbank meetings

GBP/SEK settles flat for the week after cenbank meetings

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: March 22, 2025

The GBP/SEK currency pair settled almost flat for the week in the wake of the Bank of England’s and Riksbank’s policy decisions.

Sweden’s Riksbank left its key policy rate intact at 2.25% at its March meeting, highlighting a largely unchanged inflation and GDP growth outlook.

Policy makers said they expected inflation would remain above the 2% target for the rest of 2025 before stabilizing near that level in 2026.

At the same time, economic recovery is on track, underpinned by rising real wages, lower interest expenses and higher defense and government spending.

Still, policy makers cautioned that risks continued to persist – most notably, escalating US trade conflicts, geopolitical tensions in Europe, the Krona exchange rate as well as shifts in household spending and corporate investment.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England maintained its benchmark interest rate at 4.5% at its March policy meeting, in line with market consensus.

BoE policy makers adopted a wait-and-see approach as inflation remained elevated and global economic uncertainties persisted.

One Monetary Policy Committee member, Swati Dhingra, has voted in favor of a 25 basis point rate cut to 4.25%.

The BoE has delivered three rate cuts since the beginning of its monetary easing cycle in August 2024.

Given the medium-term inflation outlook, BoE policy makers considered a gradual and cautious approach to further monetary easing as appropriate.

Despite a drop in global energy prices, the BoE now forecasts a peak inflation rate of 3.75% by the third quarter of 2025.

The GBP/SEK currency pair settled 0.33% lower at 13.1010 on Friday.

The exotic Forex pair lost a mere 0.05% for the week.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Euro Anchored at $1.08 as U.S. Dollar’s Downward Trend PersistsEuro Anchored at $1.08 as U.S. Dollar’s Downward Trend Persists Key momentsThe euro has solidified its position at around $1.08, a level of stability not seen since November. The euro’s strengthening is attributed to significant policy actions within the Eurozone. Key factors include Germany's […]
  • US stocks advanced amid Syria concernUS stocks advanced amid Syria concern US stocks gained, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rebounding from an eight-week low, as energy shares rallied and investors watched developments on Syria.The S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 1,634.96 at 4 p.m. in New York. The index […]
  • Samsung’s chairman pushes the company beyond hardwareSamsung’s chairman pushes the company beyond hardware The Chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. – Lee Kun Hee pushed the employees of the company to adopt some new ways of thinking and try to shift their focus on hardware, which he believes would give the company, which is considered the worlds […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/CAD daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw EUR/CAD within the range of 1.4020-1.4143. The pair closed at 1.4139, gaining 0.71% on a daily basis.At 8:19 GMT today EUR/CAD was up 0.54% for the day to trade at 1.4103. The pair touched a daily high at 1.4135. […]
  • Italy – surplus on trade balance during MarchItaly – surplus on trade balance during March Earlier today was reported, that Euro zones third largest economy, Italy, reached surplus on its trade balance during March.The amount was 3.2 billion euros, which significantly exceeded the 1.8 billion euro surplus during March 2012. […]
  • EUR/USD erased earlier gains ahead of US retail salesEUR/USD erased earlier gains ahead of US retail sales The euro erased earlier gains against the US dollar on Tuesday, despite the positive economic sentiment data out of Germany and the Euro zone, as focus was set upon the US retail sales report.EUR/USD reacted slightly to the series of […]