WTI Crude Falls as Geopolitics and OPEC+ Tensions Weigh

Key Moments

WTI trades near $70.10 per barrel during Asian hours as downside pressure persists.

Uncertainty over possible US-Iran talks in Doha and a fragile interim ceasefire keeps risk sentiment cautious.

Iraq’s push for a higher OPEC quota heightens supply concerns and strains cohesion within the producer group.

WTI Holds Near Lows Around $70 Amid Political Uncertainty

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude remains under pressure, trading close to $70.10 per barrel during Asian market hours on Tuesday. Prices are struggling to recover as participants assess the implications of potential talks between the United States and Iran in Doha against the backdrop of a fragile interim ceasefire.

According to Reuters, KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer said investors are incorporating expectations for a favorable outcome, but that a full restoration of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz has yet to materialize. “The market is cautiously hopeful but still hedging its bets until we see more tangible signs of de-escalation,” Waterer stated.

Mixed Signals on US-Iran Talks Add to Market Confusion

Geopolitical uncertainty intensified after US President Donald Trump stated that new peace discussions were set for Tuesday in Doha following a weekend marked by renewed fighting. Iranian officials quickly rejected that assertion, saying there were no plans for meetings with the United States at any level.

Instead of pursuing fresh negotiations for a final agreement, Iran indicated that it is concentrating on the existing memorandum of understanding. The conflicting messages have added to market ambiguity around potential shifts in regional risk and oil supply routes.

OPEC Unity Tested as Iraq Seeks Larger Production Quota

On the supply side, Iraq is strongly lobbying for a higher production allocation within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). This push to increase its output is aimed at recovering revenue, but it also risks clashing with the broader producer group and could contribute to additional supply in the market.

The move presents fresh complications for OPEC at a time when the group is already dealing with the consequences of regional conflicts and the departure of the UAE, which exited after nearly 60 years as a member. The combination of internal friction and geopolitical tension is adding another layer of uncertainty for crude prices.