Oil Market Turbulence Heightens Pressure on Global Rates

Key Moments

ING strategist Michiel Tukker highlights that swings of $10 in Oil prices have been driving rapid shifts of about 25bp in implied central bank rate hikes.

Market pricing currently reflects a full 25bp of hikes for the ECB by June, with at least one additional increase anticipated by year-end.

Heightened Oil volatility is undermining liquidity, widening bid-ask spreads, and complicating positioning in short-end rates as geopolitical headlines move markets.

Oil Volatility and Central Bank Expectations

ING strategist Michiel Tukker underscores that sharp moves in Oil are feeding directly into interest rate expectations for the European Central Bank (ECB), the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE). He notes that a $10 fluctuation in Oil prices can rapidly alter implied rate hikes by around 25bp, affecting how markets price the short end of the curve.

According to Tukker, this sensitivity is particularly influential for the ECB. He points out that while “The ECB is clearly not set on raising policy rates this April already, but market expectations remain high for a hike in June. Currently, a full 25bp of hikes is priced in by June and at least one more hike by the end of this year.”

Market Pricing and Oil-Rate Correlation

Tukker emphasizes the role of Oil as a key driver of policy expectations: “Much will depend on the oil price, however, because for every $10 increase in the oil price, the market’s hiking expectations increase by roughly 25bp.”

He adds that this relationship is not limited to the euro area. “Similarly for the Fed, and especially the Bank of England, the correlation between policy expectations and oil prices remains very tight.” This tight linkage highlights how commodity price moves are shaping monetary policy expectations across major developed markets.

Speed of Moves and Market Volatility

The strategist draws attention to the speed at which Oil can move: “With current volatility in oil markets, a $10 move can materialise in just one day.” Such rapid changes amplify uncertainty around short-end rates and challenge traders trying to express macro views.

Impact on Liquidity and Positioning

Tukker explains that these dynamics are having a direct impact on short-term interest rate markets. The Oil-driven repricing is “distorting short-end pricing, widening bid-ask spreads and reducing liquidity as geopolitical headlines hit markets.”

He further notes the difficulty for market participants: “The volatility in short-end rates makes it difficult for market players to take positions, potentially distorting the relationship between actual expectations and market pricing.”

Even high-conviction macro strategies face elevated risk in this environment. Tukker cautions that “Even if an investor has a high conviction view of a central bank’s reaction function, taking a position is risky, as a single geopolitical headline can trigger a sharp jump in the wrong direction.”

Oil Moves and Implied Rate Shifts

The interaction between Oil price changes and rate expectations can be summarized in the following way, based on Tukker’s comments: