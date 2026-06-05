Swiss Franc Holds Ground as SNB Rate Hike Odds Fall

Key Moments

USD/CHF traded around 0.7890 during Friday’s Asian session, marking a second straight day of subdued price action.

May Swiss inflation stayed at 0.6% year-on-year, below the 0.8% consensus, dampening expectations for a Swiss National Bank rate hike.

Markets are assigning nearly a 42% probability to a Federal Reserve rate increase in December, based on CME FedWatch Tool pricing.

CHF Strengthens Despite Softer Swiss Inflation

USD/CHF remained under pressure for a second consecutive session, hovering near 0.7890 during Asian trading on Friday. The Swiss Franc (CHF) advanced even as the latest inflation figures came in weaker than markets had anticipated, tempering forecasts for tighter policy from the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

Annual consumer price inflation in Switzerland held at 0.6% in May. While this print matched the prior reading and represented the highest level since late 2024, it fell short of the 0.8% expected by economists, prompting market participants to reassess the likelihood of a near-term SNB rate increase.

Indicator Latest Reading Consensus Comment USD/CHF (Asian hours, Friday) 0.7890 – Second day of subdued trading Swiss CPI (May, YoY) 0.6% 0.8% Highest since late 2024, but below forecast US Nonfarm Payrolls (May projection) 85,000 – Unemployment rate seen at 4.3% Implied probability of Fed hike (December) ~42% – Based on CME FedWatch Tool

SNB Outlook: Rates Seen On Hold at 0%

SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel indicated that medium-term inflation dynamics have not materially shifted, even though short-term price pressures have shown some recent increases. In response, investors have adjusted their expectations and now largely foresee the SNB maintaining its key policy rate at 0% through the end of the year.

This reassessment follows the softer inflation surprise, which reduced the urgency for additional tightening. Despite that, CHF has remained supported, highlighting the influence of broader risk sentiment and safe-haven flows on the currency.

Geopolitical Tensions Sustain Safe-Haven Demand for CHF

The Franc’s appeal as a refuge asset continues to underpin its performance against the US Dollar (USD). This demand is being reinforced by ongoing geopolitical concerns tied to developments around a potential US-Iran peace arrangement aimed at ending recent hostilities.

Market anxiety remains elevated after comments from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who stated that the Strait of Hormuz lies within Iranian and Omani territorial waters and said that US military bases in the region are active targets for possible retaliation. These tensions are helping to sustain defensive positioning in traditional safe-haven assets such as CHF.

Focus Shifts to US Labor Data and Fed Policy Path

Attention in the FX and rates markets is now turning to the forthcoming US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which investors are watching for direction on the US Dollar and Federal Reserve policy expectations. Current projections suggest that the US economy added 85,000 jobs in May, while the unemployment rate is anticipated to remain at 4.3%.

Stronger-than-expected payroll growth or further signs of resilience in the labor market could encourage traders to reinforce the view that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated for a prolonged period. Derivatives pricing via the CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets are factoring in nearly a 42% probability of a Fed rate hike in December.

Swiss Franc Overview and Market Drivers

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is the official currency of Switzerland and ranks among the ten most actively traded currencies worldwide, with turnover far exceeding the size of the domestic economy. Its valuation is influenced by global risk sentiment, domestic economic performance, and decisions by the Swiss National Bank, among other variables.

Between 2011 and 2015, CHF was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The removal of this peg triggered a more than 20% appreciation in the Franc, resulting in significant market disruption. Although the peg is no longer in place, CHF remains closely linked to the Euro, reflecting the Swiss economy’s strong exposure to the neighboring Eurozone.

Why CHF Is Viewed as a Safe-Haven Currency

The Swiss Franc is widely regarded as a safe-haven asset that investors tend to favor during periods of financial or geopolitical stress. This perception is rooted in Switzerland’s reputation for a stable economy, a robust export sector, sizable central bank reserves, and a long history of political neutrality in international conflicts.

In volatile environments, these characteristics often drive flows into CHF and can strengthen it against currencies perceived as carrying higher risk.

Role of the Swiss National Bank in CHF Dynamics

The Swiss National Bank meets four times per year to determine monetary policy, less frequently than several other major central banks. Its objective is to maintain annual inflation below 2%. When actual or projected inflation rises above this threshold, the SNB may respond by lifting its policy rate to restrain price growth.

Higher interest rates tend to be supportive for CHF, as they increase yields and potentially enhance Switzerland’s appeal to international investors. Conversely, lower rates typically act as a headwind for the currency.

Impact of Swiss Economic Data on FX Performance

Key macroeconomic data releases from Switzerland are closely monitored for signals on the health of the economy and their potential implications for CHF. Although the Swiss economy is generally stable, sudden shifts in growth, inflation, the current account balance, or the central bank’s foreign currency reserves can all influence the Franc’s trajectory.

In broad terms, strong economic growth, low unemployment, and elevated confidence indicators are supportive for CHF. Data pointing to a loss of momentum tends to weigh on the currency.

Eurozone Policy and Its Influence on the Franc

Switzerland’s small, highly open economy is deeply tied to the Eurozone, which serves as its primary economic partner and a significant political counterpart. As a result, monetary and macroeconomic stability in the Eurozone is of central importance for Switzerland and, by extension, for CHF.

Given this close relationship, some analytical models indicate that the correlation between the Euro and the Swiss Franc can exceed 90%, suggesting that the two currencies’ trajectories are often closely aligned.