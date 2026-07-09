SanDisk Advances on Analyst Upgrades, Supply Risks

Key Moments

SanDisk stock climbed 5.1% in morning trading to $1,815 after a recent pullback erased about one-quarter of its value from its June record high.

Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider reaffirmed a Buy rating and $2,200 price target, projecting “a very strong quarter driven by continued NAND supply tightness” ahead of the August 13 fiscal Q4 report.

Additional Buy calls and aggressive price targets from Bernstein and Bank of America, alongside firm NAND pricing trends, reinforced bullish sentiment on the stock.

Analyst Calls Reinforce Bullish View on SanDisk

SanDisk shares surged 5.1% in morning trading to $1,815 as investors moved back into the name following a sharp selloff that had shaved roughly 25% off the stock from its June all-time peak.

One of the key drivers behind the rebound was a recent earnings preview from Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider. In that note, he reiterated his Buy rating and maintained a $2,200 price target, saying he expects “a very strong quarter driven by continued NAND supply tightness” ahead of the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings release scheduled for August 13.

Schneider’s adjusted earnings-per-share forecast for calendar year 2026 sits nearly 30% above the current Street consensus. His outlook is based on expectations of persistent tightness in NAND supply and increasing enterprise solid-state drive design wins with major hyperscale customers.

Rising Price Targets and Supportive Industry Backdrop

The Goldman Sachs report added to a series of positive analyst developments for SanDisk. Bernstein initiated a new Buy rating on SNDK on July 8, reinforcing a cluster of optimistic views that also includes Bank of America’s $2,500 price target set on July 1 and Bernstein’s previously issued $3,000 price target from late June.

In addition, Bernstein’s memory research highlighted that NAND contract prices continued to indicate significant price increases, with server demand persistently absorbing available supply. Analysts cited this environment as a structural tailwind that continues to support SanDisk’s fundamental outlook.

Firm Action / View Price Target Timing (as stated) Goldman Sachs Reiterated Buy rating $2,200 Recent earnings preview ahead of Aug. 13 fiscal Q4 report Bank of America Bullish rating (implied by price target) $2,500 Set on July 1 Bernstein New Buy rating on SNDK Not specified in this action Issued July 8 Bernstein Earlier bullish call $3,000 Late June

Technical Rebound After Sector-Wide Selloff

Today’s advance also reflected a technical bounce from oversold levels. SanDisk had dropped sharply over the previous week, giving back all of its June gains by July 7. The pullback was partly tied to Samsung’s Q2 earnings release, which triggered a sell-the-news reaction across the broader memory space.

Equity indices provided a generally supportive backdrop. The Nasdaq was up 0.6%, while the S&P 500 added 0.4%. However, caution lingered following Federal Reserve minutes released on Wednesday, which indicated rising concern about inflation and showed that a minority of policymakers favored immediate interest-rate hikes.

Outlook and Near-Term Drivers

Market participants pointed to the combination of strong analyst conviction, tight NAND supply conditions, discounted valuation relative to Wall Street targets, and an improving technology tape as the primary ingredients behind the day’s rally.

With the company’s next quarterly earnings release still more than a month away, SanDisk’s short-term performance is likely to remain closely tied to any new developments in memory pricing trends or macroeconomic indicators.