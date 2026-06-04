Pound Gains as Dollar Eases, Geopolitical Risk Cap Rise

Key Moments

GBP/USD trades above 1.3400 in the Asian session after recovering part of Wednesday’s decline.

The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire reduces safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. However, tensions involving Iran limit further Dollar weakness.

Meanwhile, traders remain cautious ahead of Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls report and ongoing Middle East developments.

GBP/USD Rebounds, but Lacks Strong Bullish Momentum

GBP/USD attracted fresh buyers after falling toward a weekly low in the previous session. As a result, the pair climbed back above 1.3400 during Asian trading on Thursday. The rebound mainly reflects a softer US Dollar. However, ongoing geopolitical concerns continue to limit upside momentum.

Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Eases Safe-Haven Dollar Demand

Israel and Lebanon announced a ceasefire agreement on Wednesday following talks in Washington. Consequently, fears of a broader regional conflict eased. This development reduced demand for the safe-haven US Dollar and helped support GBP/USD.

However, tensions in the Gulf remain elevated. Therefore, investors continue to act cautiously. As a result, many traders avoid aggressive positions, which limits further Dollar weakness.

US-Iran Tensions and Fed Outlook Support the Dollar

The US military said it intercepted several Iranian missiles and drones targeting Kuwait and Bahrain on Tuesday. It also launched strikes on Qeshm Island. In response, Iranian forces targeted US military facilities in Bahrain.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran remain stalled. The dispute centers on Iran’s nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, markets expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in 2026. Together, these factors continue to support the US Dollar and may limit gains in GBP/USD.

Key Event Risk: US Nonfarm Payrolls

Traders remain cautious ahead of Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls report. The data could provide fresh clues about future Federal Reserve policy. Moreover, investors will closely monitor developments in the Middle East. Together, these events could increase market volatility and influence the Dollar’s near-term direction.

Overall, current conditions continue to favor the US Dollar. Therefore, GBP/USD could face renewed selling pressure if the pair moves higher.

GBP/USD – Current Context

Item Detail Pair GBP/USD Recent price action Rebounded above 1.3400 during Asian trading after falling toward a weekly low. Primary drivers Softer US Dollar, Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, persistent Gulf tensions, expectations of a Fed rate hike in 2026, and positioning ahead of US NFP data. Risk backdrop Ongoing geopolitical uncertainty linked to US-Iran tensions and broader Middle East developments.

Understanding the Pound Sterling

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is also considered the world’s oldest currency still in use, with a history dating back to 886 AD. According to 2022 data, GBP accounted for about 12% of global foreign exchange turnover. As a result, it ranked as the world’s fourth most traded currency.

Popular GBP pairs include GBP/USD, known as “Cable,” GBP/JPY, often called the “Dragon,” and EUR/GBP. The Bank of England (BoE) issues and manages the currency.

Bank of England Policy and Its Impact on GBP

Bank of England policy plays a major role in determining the Pound’s value. The central bank aims to keep inflation close to its 2% target. To achieve this goal, it mainly adjusts interest rates.

When inflation rises above target, the BoE may increase interest rates. Higher rates make borrowing more expensive and can attract foreign investment. As a result, GBP often strengthens.

When inflation falls too low, the BoE may cut interest rates to support economic growth. Lower rates can reduce demand for the Pound and weigh on the currency.

Economic Data and Trade Balance Effects on Sterling

Economic data offers valuable insight into the health of the UK economy. Investors closely watch GDP growth, PMI surveys, and employment figures. Strong data often supports GBP because it can attract investment and increase expectations for tighter monetary policy. In contrast, weak data may pressure the currency.

The trade balance also affects Sterling. It measures the gap between exports and imports. When exports exceed imports, foreign buyers need more Pounds to purchase UK goods and services. Consequently, the currency may strengthen. On the other hand, a trade deficit can have the opposite effect.