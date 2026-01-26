EUR/GBP Above 0.8680 as Traders Eye German IFO

Key Moments

EUR/GBP climbed toward 0.8680 in early European trading on Monday, halting a three-day slide.

Eurozone flash Services PMI slipped to 51.9, while German Manufacturing and Services PMIs outperformed forecasts.

Stronger UK Retail Sales and PMI figures reduced expectations for near-term BoE rate cuts, with markets pricing a quarter-point cut by June.

EUR/GBP Rebounds but Upside Seen as Constrained

EUR/GBP was firmer around 0.8680 in early European trading on Monday, with the cross recovering after three consecutive sessions of losses. The move higher came as traders balanced mixed Eurozone data with resilient UK figures that could temper expectations for monetary easing by the Bank of England (BoE).

Despite the recovery, further gains for the euro against the Pound Sterling (GBP) may be capped, as investors face a more uneven economic backdrop in the Eurozone. Market participants are also positioning ahead of the release of the German IFO Business Sentiment Index, scheduled for later on Monday.

Eurozone and German PMIs Send Mixed Signals

The latest flash readings of the Eurozone Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) pointed to renewed softness in the services sector at the start of the year. The Eurozone flash Services PMI for January fell to 51.9, dropping below December’s level and missing market expectations.

In contrast, German survey data painted a somewhat more constructive picture. German Services PMI exceeded forecasts and held in expansionary territory, while German Manufacturing PMI improved, even though it remained under the threshold separating expansion from contraction.

Indicator Region Latest Detail Flash Services PMI (January) Eurozone Fell to 51.9, below December’s reading and expectations Services PMI Germany Beat forecasts, stayed in expansionary territory Manufacturing PMI Germany Improved but remained below the expansion-contraction threshold

ECB Maintains Data-Driven Stance, Rate-Cut Bets Repriced

At its December meeting, the European Central Bank (ECB) did not consider either raising or lowering interest rates. Officials instead reiterated that policy decisions would continue to follow a data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting framework.

Against the backdrop of a mixed growth profile and persistent services inflation, expectations for additional ECB rate cuts this year have largely faded. This evolving outlook has contributed to a more cautious stance on the euro’s trajectory, even as recent German indicators have surprised to the upside.

UK Data Supports Sterling as BoE Cut Expectations Shift

On the UK side, stronger-than-expected Retail Sales and PMI data released on Friday offered support to the Pound Sterling. These upside surprises prompted some analysts to reconsider the timing of further BoE easing, with calls for imminent cuts pushed back.

The BoE is anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged at its upcoming meeting in February. According to Reuters, markets are fully pricing in a quarter-point rate reduction by June, reflecting a more gradual path for policy normalization than previously expected.

Pound Sterling: Structure, Drivers, and Trade Balance Dynamics

What Is the Pound Sterling?

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the official currency of the United Kingdom and is described as the oldest currency in the world, dating back to 886 AD. It is characterized as the fourth most traded currency in the global foreign exchange (FX) market, accounting for 12% of all transactions and averaging $630 billion a day, based on 2022 data.

Key trading pairs for the Pound Sterling include:

GBP/USD, commonly referred to as “Cable”, representing 11% of FX turnover

GBP/JPY, known among traders as the “Dragon”, accounting for 3%

EUR/GBP, contributing 2%

The currency is issued by the Bank of England.

How Bank of England Policy Shapes GBP

The primary influence on the Pound Sterling’s value is monetary policy determined by the Bank of England. The BoE’s decisions are guided by its principal mandate of achieving “price stability”, defined as maintaining inflation at around 2%. Its main instrument for reaching this objective is the adjustment of interest rates.

When inflation rises above target, the BoE seeks to curb price pressures by increasing interest rates, making borrowing more expensive for households and businesses. This environment generally favors the Pound, as elevated rates enhance the appeal of UK assets to global investors.

Conversely, when inflation falls too low, it can signal cooling economic momentum. In such conditions, the BoE may consider lowering interest rates to reduce borrowing costs and encourage investment in growth-supportive activ

Key Moments

EUR/GBP rebounded toward 0.8680 in early European trading, ending a three-day decline.

Eurozone Services PMI weakened, while German Manufacturing and Services PMIs beat forecasts.

Stronger UK data reduced expectations for near-term BoE rate cuts, with markets eyeing June.

EUR/GBP Rebounds but Upside Remains Limited

EUR/GBP edged higher toward 0.8680 early Monday in European trade. The pair recovered after three straight sessions of losses.

However, gains remain limited. Traders are weighing mixed Eurozone data against stronger UK indicators. As a result, expectations for BoE easing have cooled.

Meanwhile, investors are positioning ahead of the German IFO Business Sentiment Index, due later on Monday. This release could add near-term volatility.

Eurozone and German PMIs Deliver Mixed Signals

Flash PMI data signaled renewed softness in the Eurozone services sector. The January Services PMI slipped to 51.9, missing forecasts.

In contrast, German data surprised to the upside. German Services PMI beat expectations and stayed in expansion. Manufacturing PMI also improved, though it remained in contraction.

Indicator Region Latest Detail Flash Services PMI (Jan) Eurozone Fell to 51.9, below forecasts Services PMI Germany Beat estimates, stayed above 50 Manufacturing PMI Germany Improved but remained below 50

ECB Holds Firm as Rate-Cut Bets Fade

At its December meeting, the ECB left interest rates unchanged. Officials stressed a data-driven, meeting-by-meeting approach.

Since then, expectations for aggressive rate cuts have eased. Persistent services inflation and uneven growth have reinforced caution. Consequently, the euro’s upside appears restrained.

UK Data Lifts Sterling as BoE Expectations Shift

On the UK side, strong Retail Sales and PMI data supported Sterling on Friday. These releases surprised to the upside.

As a result, analysts pushed back expectations for BoE easing. The central bank is now widely expected to hold rates steady in February.

According to Reuters, markets fully price a quarter-point cut by June. This reflects a slower pace of policy normalization.

Pound Sterling: Structure, Drivers, and Trade Dynamics

What Is the Pound Sterling?

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the UK’s official currency. It is also the world’s oldest currency still in use, dating back to 886 AD.

GBP ranks as the fourth most traded currency globally. It accounts for about 12% of FX turnover, or roughly $630 billion per day.

Major GBP trading pairs include:

GBP/USD (“Cable”), accounting for 11% of FX turnover

GBP/JPY (“Dragon”), representing about 3%

EUR/GBP, with roughly 2%

The Bank of England issues the Pound Sterling.

How Bank of England Policy Influences GBP

BoE monetary policy is the main driver of GBP valuation. The central bank aims to keep inflation near 2%.

When inflation runs high, the BoE raises rates to slow demand. Higher rates often support the Pound by attracting foreign capital.

Conversely, weaker inflation can prompt rate cuts. Lower rates tend to weigh on GBP by reducing yield appeal.

Why Economic Data Matters for GBP

Economic data plays a key role in Sterling moves. Releases such as GDP, PMIs, and labor figures shape market expectations.

Strong data usually boosts GBP. It signals economic strength and may delay rate cuts. Weak data, however, often pressures the currency.

Trade Balance and Sterling Performance

The Trade Balance tracks the gap between exports and imports. It influences currency demand.

A surplus increases demand for GBP, as foreign buyers need the currency. In contrast, a deficit can weigh on Sterling over time.

ities.

Role of Economic Data in GBP Valuation

Economic releases serve as barometers of UK economic health and can significantly sway the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and labor market data can all affect the direction of GBP.

Robust data tends to be supportive for the currency, both because it can attract foreign capital and because it may prompt the BoE to tighten policy, which directly strengthens GBP. On the other hand, weaker results typically weigh on the Pound.

Trade Balance and Its Impact on the Pound

The Trade Balance is another key metric for Sterling watchers. It measures the gap between a country’s export revenues and its import expenditures over a particular period.

When a country exports goods and services that are in high demand globally, additional demand for its currency arises as foreign buyers need it to pay for those exports. A positive net Trade Balance tends to bolster the currency, whereas a negative balance can exert downward pressure.