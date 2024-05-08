Italy’s retail sales surprisingly stall in March

Retail sales in Italy unexpectedly stalled from a month ago in March following a 0.2% increase in February, the latest data by the National Institute of Statistics showed.

In comparison, a consensus of analyst estimates had pointed to a 0.2% rise.

Italy’s latest figure came in contrast with a 0.8% sales growth in the Euro Area.

In March, retail turnover was unchanged for food items and decreased 0.1% for non-food goods.

In annual terms, Italy’s retail sales rose 2% in March, after a 2.4% surge in February.

The Euro was 0.15% firmer on the day against the British Pound, with the EUR/GBP currency pair last trading at 0.8610.

The currency pair was holding not far from a two-week high of 0.8614, which it touched earlier in the session, with Bank of England’s policy decision now in focus.

At present, markets are pricing in two BoE rate cuts this year – the first one in August and the second by December.