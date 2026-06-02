Small Biotech Firms Lead AI Adoption in Drug Development

Key Takeaways

Small biotech companies are adopting AI faster than large pharmaceutical firms, according to Tencent Healthcare leadership.

Limited resources push smaller firms to use AI to improve efficiency in drug discovery and development.

Larger pharma groups face structural and workflow challenges that slow AI integration.

Smaller Biotechs Move Faster on AI

Small biotech firms are adopting artificial intelligence more quickly than large pharmaceutical companies, according to Tencent Healthcare President Alex Ng.

Ng said smaller firms tend to “latch onto” AI faster because they must do more with fewer resources. As a result, they prioritize efficiency tools earlier in their development process.

In contrast, larger drugmakers often struggle to integrate AI systems into established workflows. Their complex structures can slow down adoption and limit flexibility.

Efficiency Drives Early Adoption

Smaller biotech companies face tighter budgets and leaner teams. Therefore, they often use AI to streamline research, target discovery, and early-stage drug design.

In addition, industry forecasts suggest AI could cut early-stage drug development time and costs by up to half over the next three to five years. This potential gain further encourages early adoption among smaller players.

Big Pharma Faces Structural Challenges

Large pharmaceutical companies are also investing in AI. However, they face more complex integration challenges.

For example, existing workflows, legacy systems, and regulatory processes make it harder to deploy AI tools quickly. Consequently, adoption tends to be slower and more incremental.

Industry-Wide Shift Toward AI

Despite these differences, the entire pharmaceutical sector is increasingly using AI in research and development. Companies are exploring new modeling tools and automated systems to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

In particular, firms such as Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have already entered AI partnerships with technology companies. This reflects a broader shift toward AI-driven drug discovery across the industry.

Conclusion

Small biotech firms currently lead in AI adoption due to their agility and efficiency needs. Meanwhile, larger pharmaceutical companies continue to invest in AI but face slower implementation cycles. Overall, AI is becoming a central tool in modern drug development across the sector.