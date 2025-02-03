Atlantic Union Bank announces $0.34 quarterly dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NYSE: AUB) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on February 28th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 14th 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB) closed 0.96% ($0.36) higher at $37.77 in New York on Friday. It has been the sharpest single-session gain for the stock since January 27th.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $3.391 billion.

The shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB) went up 3.67% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have lost 0.29% of their value so far this year.