Uber, Partners Plan Large-Scale Robotaxi Launch in Zagreb

Key Moments

Uber Technologies, Pony.ai, and Verne have agreed to launch what they describe as Europe’s first commercial robotaxi service in Zagreb.

Pony.ai will provide autonomous driving technology while Verne will own and operate the fleet and manage daily operations.

The partners plan to scale to thousands of robotaxis over the next few years and are already testing vehicles on public roads in Zagreb.

Strategic Collaboration to Launch Robotaxis in Croatia

Uber Technologies has entered into a partnership with Chinese robotaxi company Pony.ai and Croatian autonomous vehicle startup Verne to introduce a commercial robotaxi offering in Zagreb. According to a joint statement issued on Thursday, this initiative is positioned as the first commercial robotaxi service in Europe and is planned to begin operating in the Croatian capital.

Under the terms of the arrangement, Pony.ai will deliver the autonomous driving technology that will power the service. Verne will act as the fleet owner, overseeing vehicle management and daily operational responsibilities for the robotaxi network.

Platform Integration and Dual-App Access

The service will be accessible through Uber’s global ride-hailing platform, integrating robotaxi rides into Uber’s broader ecosystem. At the same time, customers will also be able to use Verne’s own app, giving the service a dual point of access across both companies’ platforms.

Expansion Ambitions and Fleet Scaling

The companies outlined an ambitious growth roadmap in their statement, noting that they “aim to build a scalable path toward commercial robotaxi services in Zagreb and, over time, potentially into additional European cities and other markets, with plans to scale to a fleet of thousands of robotaxis over the next few years.” While Zagreb is the initial launch city, the partners are explicitly considering further geographic expansion if the rollout is successful.

Company Primary Role in Partnership Uber Technologies Platform integration, strategic investment in Verne, support for expansion Pony.ai Provider of autonomous driving technology for robotaxis Verne Fleet ownership, daily operations, regulatory approvals, deployment coordination

Uber’s Investment and Strategic Support for Verne

As part of the agreement, Uber will make an investment in Verne, which is named after French writer Jules Verne. In addition to providing capital, Uber will back Verne’s growth plans as a strategic partner, supporting the startup’s efforts to scale its presence and operations.

Testing, Regulatory Pathway, and Operational Readiness

The three companies have already begun testing robotaxis on public roads in Zagreb. These tests are described as a precursor to launching fare-charging operations, with work underway to transition from testing to commercial rides.

Verne will lead interactions with regulators in Europe to secure the necessary approvals for the robotaxi service. The company will also coordinate the rollout of Pony.ai’s autonomous vehicles across both Verne’s app and Uber’s ride-hailing platform, aligning technical deployment with regulatory milestones.

Broader Context of Uber’s Autonomous Strategy

Beyond this Croatian initiative, Uber has accumulated partnerships with nearly two dozen companies that specialize in autonomous vehicle technology. These collaborations span multiple applications, including robotaxis, trucking, sidewalk delivery robots, and drones. Uber’s network of alliances reflects its effort to position itself to benefit from growing interest in driverless taxi services.