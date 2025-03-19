Key moments

AUD/USD fell to around 0.6330 on Wednesday.

Tuesday saw AUD/USD climb on China’s stimulus measures, but the momentum was stifled the following day.

Investor caution grew, and a strengthening U.S. dollar further affected AUD/USD gains.

AUD/USD Under Pressure as Fed Decision Uncertainty Grips Markets

The Australian dollar experienced a turbulent trading session, with the AUD/USD initially surging past 0.6380 on Tuesday, only to subsequently retreat and settle below the 0.6340 mark by Wednesday. This sharp reversal reflects a shift in market sentiment, influenced by a combination of factors, including evolving optimism surrounding China’s economy and growing caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.

On Tuesday, the AUD/USD pair witnessed a notable upswing, driven by positive sentiments stemming from China’s economic stimulus measures. Australia’s export-driven economy, heavily reliant on China, saw its dollar rise thanks to Beijing’s stimulus plan. Chinese officials’ goal is to stimulate household spending, which in turn bolstered confidence in investors who anticipated increased demand for Australian exports.

However, this initial surge proved short-lived. Market participants grew increasingly cautious, turning their attention to the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy announcement. The anticipation surrounding the Fed’s decision, particularly the release of the “dot plot” and Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), introduced an element of uncertainty.

As markets eagerly awaited the Federal Reserve’s decision, risk appetite waned. This increased caution, in turn, pressured the Australian dollar, driving it down from its peak reached on Tuesday. The AUD/USD pair struggled to maintain its gains, failing to breach key resistance levels and ultimately losing momentum. The AUD/USD pair was also weighed down by the strengthening of the U.S. dollar. The Dollar Index (DXY) experienced an uptick, climbing over 0.20% on Wednesday. Investors will eagerly await further developments as upcoming Australian labor market data will provide insights into the country’s economic health.